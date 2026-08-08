Jaylen Brown Makes Special Announcement for Boston Fans After Comments on Celtics in 76ers Introductory Presser

NBA icons Charles Barkley and Isiah Thomas are in disbelief over the Boston Celtics’ decision to trade Jaylen Brown. Even JB reacted angrily when he heard the news. While the annoyance over the front office continues, the love for the fans continues.

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Last month, Brown stated the same love after the trade: “FIRST AND FOREMOST, THANK YOU TO THE MOST HIGH, EVEN IN THE MIDST OF ADVERSITY. I’M HERE WITH GRATITUDE.” After his 76ers press conference, the parting gift for Celtics fans comes as no surprise.

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“THANK YOU, BOSTON,” was part of his Instagram post, and the caption contained details about the event. “Boston, you helped shape the journey. Now let’s celebrate it. 🛸 Join @fchwpo and friends on August 30 for 741 Frequency Fest. An afternoon of community, music, giveaways, carnival games, the 741 Pop-Up, back-to-school experiences, surprise performances, giveaways and more. This is our way of saying thank you to the city that’s shown love from day one.”

741 is the name of Jaylen Brown’s independent performance and sneaker brand. He launched the company after turning down more than $50 million in endorsement offers from major brands to retain full creative control and ownership.

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He also commented, “Boston I love you let’s send it off right ❤️.”

Although Jaylen Brown was coming off another excellent season, criticism surrounding him was high in the weeks leading up to the deal. At first, reports emerged that JB was traded only for Giannis. Despite that trade failing, the Celtics were still exploring the market for the former Finals MVP.

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Addressing the media about his first reaction, Brown shared, “When I first got traded, I just threw my phone across the room.” While the audience laughed, the reality was difficult to accept for JB. That’s why he is looking back at the time with positivity.

“My tenure in Boston —10 years— is a perfect cycle, perfect number for completion,” Brown stated. “We won a championship, and I have nothing but respect for the city of Boston. But now it’s time to move forward a little bit.”

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Jaylen Brown even admitted that the new 76ers are looking good on paper. But that means little when teams compete on the hardwood.



He also shared that he expects to gain from sharing a locker room with James for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to learning from LeBron. Even everything that he’s endured during his career, on and off the floor. One of my favorite things to do is learn. I can’t wait to just soak up as much information as I can and apply it to myself.”

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From hating on the 76ers to now actually suiting up for them, it’s a journey for Jaylen Brown. While he is ready for his new chapter in Philadelphia, he wants to end his tenure in Boston with a great gesture.