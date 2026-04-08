Jaylen Brown Offers Support After Jayson Tatum Recalls “Traumatic Experience” Ahead of Knicks Game

As Jayson Tatum prepares to face the ghosts of last season’s devastating ACL tear at Madison Square Garden, he won’t be doing it alone. Teammate and co-star Jaylen Brown has stepped up with heartfelt support, showing their unbreakable bond ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal matchup.

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The brutal non-contact collapse against the New York Knicks sidelined the Boston Celtics star for 10 months, leaving mental scars deeper than the physical ones. Tatum admitted the emotional weight himself, calling it a “traumatic experience” he’s eager to overcome. Brown kept it real when asked what tonight’s return to The Garden means for JT.

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“I haven’t thought about that, but perhaps it is, but it seems like JT’s in a good spot,” Brown told reporters after last night’s win. “You know, he’s playing good basketball, rebounding the ball, you know, he’s hitting those physical drives, looks more explosive than the first couple games. So, I think he’s trending in the right direction. I don’t know if mentally, you know, it possibly could be something, but you know, that’s what teammates are there for. We got his back, so we go out there and do what we got to do.”

It’s not just JB who’s being extra supportive of his teammate; the entire Celtics unit is. The entire organization, including management, the coaching staff, and the players, wants to see Tatum break that mental barrier and make significant progress in his recovery.

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Since his return to the starting lineup, Tatum has helped elevate Brown’s game and ease the offensive burden on his shoulders. Tatum has assisted on more of Brown’s baskets than any other Celtics player has.

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He’s posted five 30-point games and two 40-point games playing alongside the former Duke Blue Devil. The pair have an 11-2 record playing together this season.

Tatum’s been looking sharp lately, after an initial period of rustiness, which was expected. He’s been stuffing the stat sheet with 25+ points, boards, and those bully-ball drives that remind everyone he’s back. Brown has noticed the lift, and he’s all in on keeping JT mentally locked in, with one eye on the playoffs.

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Tatum is lucky to play for a unit where teammates pick up the slack so he can focus on his game. This is exactly the kind of support that turns good teams into champs.

Jayson Tatum optimistic about MSG return despite trauma

PTSD-like trauma in sports often manifests as arena dread, hypervigilance, or performance anxiety. It can be triggered by familiar sights and sounds, as athletes relive career-altering moments. Jayson Tatum will go through these motions on Wednesday as he gears up to face off against the Knicks at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

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Tatum is far from the first superstar to wrestle with the psychological weight of returning to the scene of a career-altering injury. Klay Thompson openly spoke about the mental hurdles he faced after back-to-back ACL and Achilles tears, admitting the hardest part wasn’t rebuilding his body — it was silencing the doubt in his head every time he planted his foot and drove to the basket.

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Paul George went through something similar after his gruesome leg fracture, describing the internal battle of competing in environments that triggered vivid memories of the moment his season and nearly his career was derailed. For Tatum, MSG is that arena.

But it’s not Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, or Karl-Anthony Towns that JT is dreading to play against; it’s a whole different monster, one that lives in his own mind.

Imago May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“I mean, yeah, I thought about it,” Tatum confessed at the post-game presser following the win over Charlotte. “You know, I’m not like thrilled to go back and play there. You know, last time I played there, obviously, it was a traumatic experience for me. I knew at some point I’m going to have to get over that hurdle and play there again.

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So it’s going to have to be this Thursday, but it’s not like I’m thrilled about it, but it’s part of it. I decided to come back and play… I can’t play back-to-backs right now, but you know, I decided to come back and play, so, just another game on the schedule.”

Joe Mazzulla’s boys took on the high-flying Charlotte Hornets last night. LaMelo Ball & Co. were on a hot four-game winning streak, having last lost to none other than Boston at the tail end of March. Despite a slow start, Brown (35 points, nine rebounds) and Tatum (23 points, four assists) fought back to post a 102-113 win and end Charlotte’s winning run.

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Brown’s performance, which pushed him past the 2,000-point mark for the first time in his career, was crucial in extending the Celtics’ winning streak to four games. Now sitting at 54-25 and second in the East, they have a chance to make it five straight tonight against the Knicks.

While the Celtics are rolling, a struggling New York outfit will look to find its own rhythm. Brunson & Co. will hope to post a statement win against Boston to set the tone for the postseason and boost locker room morale.