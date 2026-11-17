The Philadelphia 76ers cemented their place atop the Eastern Conference after securing a hard-fought 135-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The Nets put up a gritty fight on their home court at Barclays Center. Meanwhile, the Sixers were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set without LeBron James. Philadelphia relied heavily on a dominant offensive masterclass from Joel Embiid, who poured in a game-high 37 points. Tyrese Maxey chipped in 24 points and nine assists to help build a commanding lead. However, the evening was not without its trials for the visitors.

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With Brooklyn mounting a furious fourth-quarter comeback, Jaylen Brown endured scary injuries to lock the win. Meanwhile, James brought the customary popcorn for the festivities and provided viral entertainment from the sideline. The win pushes Philadelphia to the summit as they prepare for their upcoming game in Orlando on Wednesday.

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Jaylen Brown updates on head and hamstring scares

Jaylen Brown proved why he’s an All-Star, not only matching his season high with 31 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Brooklyn. But he also took a massive risk staying in the game after a serious double-injury.

Amid his standout performance, Brown collided with Brooklyn’s Julius Randle in the fourth quarter. It caused a cut on his head that required medical attention and a temporary headband. Shortly after returning, he experienced tightness in his left hamstring and exited the contest for good. When reporters asked about his physical condition after the game, Brown offered an initial assessment.

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“My head is okay, and my hamstring is a little tight; maybe take a look at it tomorrow, see how it feels,” he said.

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When pressed further on what happened with his hamstring, Brown admitted, “I am not sure. Just at some point during the game it got a little tight.”

Brown confirmed that medical staff evaluated both issues thoroughly and that there will be more checks tomorrow. Explaining his decision to check back into the game after the collision, Brown emphasized his commitment to securing the victory during Brooklyn’s late run.

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“Yeah, I wanted to make sure we got the win. So as soon as I knew that we were in a good position because they were on a run, I knew we were in a good position to win the game, I just check myself back out. But you know, first things first, we gotta make sure we get the win. It would have been a lot worse of an injury if we would have lost. And I got injured, but at least we won.”

When asked if an MRI is in order, Brown indicated it remains a strong possibility.

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“Perhaps. I will get evaluated again in the morning. It is a possibility.”

LeBron James came to work for popcorn

LeBron James and Joel Embiid took turns in the load-management rotation. After playing in Sunday night’s win against the Pacers, James took the Monday off while Embiid returned to the lineup. While the 41-year-old is managing his lower back soreness, he arrived at the arena to enjoy the game with a bag of Barclays Center’s legendary popcorn.

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The icon was not completely chill on the sidelines. Cameras captured James carrying his popcorn with him to the court to passionately argue an officiating decision with the referees after Joel Embiid absorbed contact without a whistle. James’ vocal defense of Embiid to the officials showed how invested he remained in the team’s success, even while sitting out the game.

The clip immediately circulated across social media platforms, highlighting his relentless competitive fire during his record-breaking 24th NBA season.

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Philadelphia escapes Brooklyn’s furious late surge

In the third quarter, Philadelphia seemed to have a comfortable lead after building a commanding 78-59 halftime lead behind Joel Embiid’s 24 first-half points. However, the Brooklyn Nets refused to fold easily.

Sparked by an explosive offensive surge in the final period, the hosts erased a 24-point deficit and clawed back to within four points, putting intense pressure on the visiting team.

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Julius Randle paced Brooklyn with 33 points, while Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points and second-year guard Nolan Traore added 23 points. Despite their impressive offensive execution down the stretch, the Nets struggled to secure critical defensive stops when it mattered most.

Brown stayed till his hamstring acted up while Embiid steadied Philadelphia. The Process went on a critical scoring run to stretch the lead back into double digits before sealing the 135-123 victory with a late three-pointer.

While Brooklyn dropped to 3-10 on the season, their fourth-quarter resilience demonstrated this team’s dangerous offensive potential, even as Philadelphia claimed sole possession of the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.