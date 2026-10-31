Jaylen Brown Receives Concerning Injury Assessment as Nick Nurse Reveals 76ers Star’s Diagnosis

Just five games into his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown hit a potential setback. Following his offseason blockbuster trade from the Boston Celtics and a great debut in Philly, the 5x All-Star might have to miss a game or two soon. Before Friday night’s NBA Cup opener against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the 76ers ruled Brown out after diagnosing him with left patellar tendinopathy.

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Commonly referred to as “jumper’s knee,” this is Brown’s first physical setback in his new uniform that could have repercussions for the rest of the team. Head coach Nick Nurse offered an update on the star forward’s status, confirming that the knee issues flared up following Wednesday’s road victory over the Indiana Pacers.

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“He reported soreness after the game in Indy,” Nurse told reporters during his pregame media availability. “Wasn’t able to go through shootaround today and was ruled out.”

When asked if the franchise maintains long-term anxiety over the diagnosis, Nurse indicated they chose caution over forcing the 30-year-old onto the floor early in the 2026–27 campaign.

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“Well, we want him out there, right? So I just know he can’t play tonight,” Nurse explained.

Brown is not the only Sixer currently sidelined by the condition. Jabari Walker’s designation changed from left knee soreness to left patellar tendinopathy, and he was also ruled out. That left Nurse to address how the team would navigate their recoveries simultaneously.

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“I think it’s certainly different for each of them,” Nurse finished. “Again, I think it’s a timetable of treatment and pain management and getting them feeling better. Hopefully, they’ll both be back soon.”

Through his initial five contests alongside Philadelphia’s star-studded core featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and offseason signee LeBron James, Brown has delivered 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while still dealing with the aftermath of the Celtics trade. However, his high level of production has come at a steep physical cost.

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Physical therapy expert Dr. Ribu Thomas weighed in on Jaylen Brown’s diagnosis and timeline, breaking down why the label “left patellar tendinopathy” sounds scarier than it is at face value. It may or may not apply to Jabari Walker as the severity of their respective injuries is not known.

“Left patellar tendinopathy via @TheSteinLine… In the clinic I’d get scripts that said exactly this, left knee or right knee, and by itself it tells you very little,” Dr. Thomas wrote on X. “It’s a description of where it hurts. It doesn’t tell you why.”

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Dr. Thomas highlighted Brown’s immediate heavy workload in Philadelphia, averaging 36.4 minutes per night through five games, including a 40-minute outing against the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back, as the primary culprit behind the flare-up. Brown has averaged 31.0 MPG throughout his Boston tenure.

“A tendon flares when load jumps faster than it can adapt,” Dr. Thomas explained, noting that close to a third of elite basketball players manage jumper’s knee. “So the real question is what’s driving the load. I’d look at how he lands: stiff knees, knees caving in, and tight ankles that can’t bend forward enough all push more force into that tendon.”

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Dr. Thomas estimates a three-day rest should make Brown ready to return on Monday, when the Sixers host the Chicago Bulls.

However, Dr. Thomas issued one major warning regarding Brown’s long-term outlook. “My worry: if he’s still listed on Monday, this is a capacity problem, and that becomes a season-long management plan.”

Crucially, Dr. Thomas pointed to Brown’s history with the exact same condition. Back in 2021, he had just recovered from COVID-19, played 46 minutes in the Boston Celtics season opener, and had to be ruled out for a later game with what then-coach Ime Udoka termed, “knee soreness.” The tendon settled down within a day or two, a pattern Dr. Thomas expects Philly’s medical team to follow by resting Brown through Friday’s Knicks game and Saturday’s road trip to Charlotte.

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Without Brown, the 76ers secured their first group stage win, beating the Knicks 98-93. Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, and Anfernee Simons kept the Sixers’ momentum, scoring 20+ points. Nurse started forward Dean Wade in JB’s place, but he had zero points in nearly 27 minutes.

Dr Thomas and the rest of us will be keeping a keen eye on the team’s injury report over the next 48 hours to find out whether Brown’s knee flare-up is merely a temporary load-management bump or the start of a chronic, season-long balancing act.