Jaylen Brown Responds to LeBron James’ Comments After Getting MVP Chants in Lakers Arena

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The rivalry setting felt familiar. The reaction inside the building did not. Boston winning in Los Angeles is normal history. Hearing MVP chants for a Celtics player inside the Lakers’ arena is not, especially when it happens during a blowout. The moment carried extra weight because the praise did not stop with the crowd.

After the game, LeBron James publicly backed Jaylen Brown’s MVP case. Soon after, Brown addressed the comments directly. “It’s an honor for LeBron, who’s arguably the best player to ever play the game, giving me some high praise. So I’m just grateful I wake up every morning, grateful.” That response came after a dominant performance and a night that shifted the conversation around his season.

Brown powered Boston to a 111-89 win over Los Angeles with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in 36 minutes. Even with inefficient shooting, he consistently pressured the defense and controlled the game’s pace.

James immediately recognized it. “JB is playing great basketball, man, and you can’t fault him. This whole MVP thing, I don’t understand why his name isn’t getting talked about more.” Boston now holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference without Jayson Tatum. The team also owns the fourth-best record in the league, yet Brown’s MVP odds sit near two percent.

Because of that gap, the endorsement mattered. Fan chants can be dismissed as crowd energy. A public push from a four-time MVP reframes the conversation. James doubled down when asked again about Brown’s growth. “They’re playing great basketball, and it’s because of him and the rest of those guys. He’s taken that next step.”

Jaylen Brown reminded LeBron James of his words to him in his rookie season

The moment did not come out of nowhere. Brown himself connected the praise to a memory nearly a decade old.

In his fifth NBA game, Brown started against Cleveland and scored 19 points with five rebounds, two assists and three steals. After the game, James spoke to him privately. “You’re going to be an All-Star one day, you’re going to be a great player.” Brown reminded him of it at the recent All-Star Game.

“You remember that 10 years ago?” James’ answer stayed consistent with what he said back then. Keep leading and people will notice. The timeline now explains the current reaction. What sounded like encouragement to a rookie has turned into validation during a contender season.

Brown averages roughly 29 points, 7 rebounds, and nearly 5 assists this season while carrying Boston without its top star. That is the statistical backbone of an MVP case. The chants showed recognition from fans. James’ comments created legitimacy from a peer at the highest level. Together they shift the narrative from great season to overlooked candidate.

The next step becomes unavoidable. If Boston keeps winning near the top of the standings, voters will have to reconcile production, team success and endorsement from one of the league’s defining players. Sunday’s reaction did not decide the award. It changed the conversation around it. And that conversation is only getting louder.