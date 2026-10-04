Jaylen Brown Responds to Viral Video of Getting Pranked by 76ers

When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired a blockbuster new core, the social media team knew what they were going to do. For media day, they set up the latest viral content challenge for training camp with the classic “stop the timer” test. While all the players were subjected to the shenanigans, Jaylen Brown stole the show. And he saw the reaction to it online that he just had to respond.

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The premise was simple: players were asked to stop a digital stopwatch at precisely three seconds. The catch: the players were completely unaware that the social media team was displaying a pre-saved static screenshot showing “03:00.” While multiple players fell for the illusion, newest All-Star addition in his white and blue jersey, Jaylen Brown, provided a hilariously profound reaction that immediately captured social media’s attention.

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Believing he had hit the three-second mark with masterclass precision, the 29-year-old forward radiated absolute confidence. “It’s timing,” Brown declared to the camera. “It’s like, this a divine thing, you know what I mean? You gotta be connected. They’re not connected like me. Right on the money.”

Seconds later, the production team informed Brown that he was staring at a fixed image of the 03:00 timer. Realizing he had been duped, pranked, and hoodwinked, Brown’s earlier panache fizzled out into a sheepish laugh as the video concluded.

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As the clip made its rounds online, NBA fans relentlessly roasted the forward for turning a routine prank into a signature sermon or one of his famous educational talks. Rather than shying away from the internet’s playful commentary, Brown took to social media to lean directly into the moment. Replying to the viral video on X (formerly Twitter), Brown posted a succinct response acknowledging his own earnestness.

“It’s a divine thing 🫠”

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It most definitely is.

Brown’s philosophical demeanor is usually reserved for his speaking engagements. So this random burst of ‘divinity’ was met with chuckles online, with fans joking that his elevated level of cosmic trust backfired during a routine media interaction.

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Others teased that spending time around fellow superstar acquisition LeBron James, one of the few 76ers not featured in the video clip, might be influencing Brown’s reflective commentary.

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However, beneath the lighthearted training camp pranks lies a massive narrative shift for both Brown and the 76ers heading into the 2026-27 season.

The trade that brought Brown to Philadelphia sent shockwaves across the league following a ten-year career with the Boston Celtics. Having spent a decade battling the 76ers as an Eastern rival, Brown was reportedly stunned when he learned Boston traded him to Philadelphia for Paul George, two first-round draft picks, and two second-round picks. Reports surfaced that Brown threw his phone in disbelief upon receiving the news, particularly coming off a career-best 2025-26 season.

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During his final campaign in Boston, Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, finishing sixth overall in NBA Most Valuable Player voting.

At Media Day, Brown was noticeably cold to the reporters. He even called out select media personalities for how they reported on his trade to Philly.

Having processed the initial shock of leaving Boston, Jaylen Brown has settled into his new surroundings, forming a formidable championship-caliber tandem alongside James. While fans continue to enjoy his self-deprecating response to the stopwatch prank, Philadelphia’s coaching staff and fanbase are focused on the on-court potential. If Brown can channel that same “divine connection” when the regular season tips off, the 76ers will be well-positioned to validate their status as Eastern Conference title favorites.