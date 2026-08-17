Jaylen Brown Reveals Dealing With Envy From Close Ones During Rise to NBA Stardom

Jaylen Brown was never like the other teenagers in his classroom. Academically gifted and naturally driven, he stood at the top of his class and quickly became a leader. But standing out came with a price. As basketball pushed him toward the NBA, familiar eyes began watching him differently. Raised by a single mother, Brown discovered an uncomfortable truth early: success can inspire envy, even among those closest to you.

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On the Boardroom podcast, the Philadelphia 76ers star shares his story.

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“As a 15- or 16-year-old, you could already start to see my projection because I was highly ranked and highly touted. I was being talked about,” JB shared. “I was on TV at an early age. But I also come from the same background that a lot of my peers around me came from. Single-parent household, lack of resources, lack of opportunity, but they’re seeing me start to separate myself, right? So, naturally, I had to learn to deal with envy.”

Brown further credited his success to both divine favor and the strong foundation his mother and family provided. Their guidance shaped his character, values, and perspective, helping him navigate opportunities, as well as challenges, and the envy that often accompanied his growing success.

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“But a lot of it comes down to how the ball falls. And some people will have those opportunities and some people won’t, right?” Jaylen added. “So when they see someone who comes from a similar situation that’s getting the opportunities that they’re not, naturally friends, family, people around start to envy you, and you don’t understand why.”

As a teenager and budding potential for the NBA, Jaylen Brown didn’t understand the envy side of the story. However, with time, he realized things were the way they were. “As I got older, I could step back and see kind of the way America was kind of set up and designed. It makes more sense.”

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As mentioned before, JB wasn’t any ordinary kid. He stood out early at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia. In 2015, the five-star prospect ranked No. 4 nationally. He posted 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds as a senior. His biggest moment came with 0.6 seconds left, when two free throws secured a 59 -58 Georgia 6A title win. He also earned Mr. Georgia Basketball and McDonald’s All-American honors.

Yet basketball was only one reason people noticed him. Brown scored in the top 10% on his PSAT as a sophomore. He played chess, learned Spanish, and studied guitar and piano. At 19, he chose UC Berkeley, explored graduate-level classes, and joined its chess team. His interests even made some scouts question whether basketball held his full attention.

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That difference could create distance around him. Jaylen Brown was rising while others from similar circumstances watched their own paths remain limited. His NBA trajectory became visible early, bringing attention, opportunity, and expectations. For peers and even people close to him, that contrast naturally bred envy.