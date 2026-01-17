brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Jaylen Brown Reveals LeBron James’ Influence Made Him Hide Major Truth From Mom

ByAnuj Talwalkar

Jan 17, 2026 | 2:11 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Jaylen Brown Reveals LeBron James’ Influence Made Him Hide Major Truth From Mom

ByAnuj Talwalkar

Jan 17, 2026 | 2:11 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jaylen Brown returned to Georgia, his hometown, and visited his alma mater, Wheeler High School, for a special ceremony. In a dream-come-true moment, the Celtics ace saw his number 0 jersey retired. That jogged back a lot of memories from his successful time with the Wheeler Wildcats. However, one incident in particular needed him to do something unethical for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brown was just as splendid in his education as he was on the court. Likewise, after scoring top marks in the PSATs, the former Finals MVP earned entrance into several science programs. There was just one problem. It clashed with the LeBron James camp. So JB had to resort to telling a white lie to his mother.

“I remember seeing the dates. They were at the same time as the LeBron camp. So I remember stuffing them at the bottom of my book bag. They never got to my mom. Like they never got to my mom. She would have probably sent me there,” Brown told reporters while at shootaround.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

Fun fact: Brown’s mother, Michelle, is an educator. Likewise, for her, the top priority was education, which led Jaylen Brown to think she would send him to the esteemed programs. He even told her that he never received the applications during a parent-teacher meeting. It wasn’t until a few years ago that the Celtics ace told Michelle Brown the truth.

Safe to say, it was a great decision on his part. Brown is the core part of one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. He also became the first player in NBA history to sign a $300 million extension. The LeBron James camp was important for him to grasp the degree of preparation needed to reach the very top.

ADVERTISEMENT

But still, that part of him that always wanted to excel in studies still resides within Brown.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother and grandmother pushed Jaylen Brown for grades

Basketball made everything possible for Jaylen Brown. Education helped him understand exactly what to do with his resources. Growing up with his mother and grandmother, they had just one rule. Anything below an A-grade was disappointing. They saw his potential, which is why the high standards.

Brown was able to keep that going until high school. The lesson to always do his best shaped Jaylen Brown’s incredible work ethic. His actual intellect opened up several opportunities outside of basketball.

Top Stories

NBC Pulls Plug on Michael Jordan Plans After Contradictions Over $40M Payday

Rich Paul Turns on Draymond Green as Private Talk With 23YO Warriors Star Revealed

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out on Iran Protests

Lakers Star Throws Shade at Luka Doncic for Violating JJ Redick’s Orders vs Hornets

ESPN Broadcaster Explains What WNBA Players Failed to Realize About the CBA

While on a scholarship at UC Berkeley, Brown was offered an internship at NASA. Additionally, he’s also done a TED talk at MIT. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Recently, Brown started his own sneaker venture, 741, wanting to take ownership and full stake in the creation of his own shoe. He has also used his intelligence to become the youngest NBPA Vice President.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the backbone of most of his achievements are the countless hours he spent studying and gaining an understanding of how things work. Without his mother’s determination, who knows whether there would even be a jersey retirement?

Now, Brown is arguably on his way to having his jersey retired for the Celtics one day. And after the NBA, his intellect opens up the world to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved