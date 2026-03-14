Jaylen Brown Reveals Tyler Ford’s Gesture That Triggered Spurs Suspension, Puts Celtics Season on Notice

After his second career ejection, Jaylen Brown didn’t go down quietly. Once more, he’s upped his tirade on the explosive second-quarter ejection that derailed Boston’s high-stakes matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on March 10. In a raw, unfiltered live stream following the 125-116 loss, Brown gave a detailed breakdown of the lead-up to his ejection. By his account, it wasn’t anything he did that led to the technical. But he alleges it was a dismissive, non-verbal gesture from the official, Tyler Ford, that pushed him over the edge.

Describing his reaction to that missed foul call, JB said, “I look at Tyler right here… I wasn’t that mad initially,” Brown explained as he reviewed the footage with fans. “But I looked at Tyler, and he had his face like… he looked at me like, ‘Man, get out of here.’ Like, and then that just kind of, like, set me off.”

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Brown described a complete breakdown in communication on the sideline, where his attempts at dialogue were met with what he perceived as total apathy. “He gave me a look like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ and it just completely took me over the edge.”

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It wasn’t just this singular interaction with the referee. For the critics who said he had an overreaction, Brown described how this had been building up all season.

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“I’m willing to crash out about all of this sh– because I love basketball, bro. I put my heart, my sweat, my tears, everything into this season,” Brown declared. “I haven’t missed no games. I played both ends of the ball… All of the extra time and effort I’ve put in, I’ve never put into any other season. So, I’m willing to crash out about this.”

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His comments show that Brown’s frustration stems from his belief that his intensive preparation for the 2025-26 season is being undermined by inconsistent officiating.

Jaylen Brown’s frustrations with NBA referees reached a boiling point on January 10, 2026, when the Celtics fell to the Spurs, capping a game where he took zero free throws despite relentless drives to the rim. His season-long gripes over inconsistent calls finally erupted in a fiery postgame rant, declaring he’d gladly pay any fine for calling out the officiating.

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“I’ll take the fine,” Brown said bluntly, a stance the NBA affirmed two days later on January 12 with a $35K penalty—yet his pointed critique highlighted a pattern of perceived neglect that has fueled questions about consistency in a league where every possession counts.

Jaylen Brown’s emotions spilled over in the interaction with the referee

The incident occurred with 3:42 remaining in the first half of a non-conference matchup between the No. 2 teams in each conference. Jaylen Brown was battling Spurs rookie Stephon Castle along the sideline when he appeared to be pushed out of bounds, losing possession.

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When Tyler Ford ruled it a simple turnover, Brown’s protest triggered a technical foul. Within seconds, official Suyash Mehta issued a second technical, resulting in the second ejection of Brown’s 10-year career.

The fallout from the ejection has been swift. Before the game was even over, Brown was on X.com tweeting, “This the s— I be talking about.”

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While Ford’s pool report cited Brown’s “aggressively pointing and using profanity,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and teammates Jayson Tatum and Derrick White were vocal in their defense of Brown. “You’ve got to understand, national TV game, two of the best teams… and then you get trigger happy to throw somebody out of the game. I disagree with it,” Tatum told reporters.

While most thought JB would face harsher consequences, the NBA remained silent, a personal victory for Brown. “I don’t think I deserved to get tossed, and I think the NBA agreed because I didn’t get fined or anything like that,” Brown told reporters after Thursday’s game. “It is what it is. It happens. People make mistakes, but I’m just looking forward now.”

The underlying history Brown referenced in his stream likely points back to a January loss to San Antonio, where he was fined $35,000 for criticizing the officiating after failing to receive a single free throw attempt.

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As the Celtics (48-18) navigate a tight race for the top seed in the East, Brown’s message is clear: he has invested too much in this season to remain silent on what he views as a lack of professional respect from the league’s referees.