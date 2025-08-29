Jaylen Brown’s Embarrassment Prompts Celtics Fans to Give Up on Team’s Future

While many NBA players spend their offseason jetting across the globe, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown chose a different path. Instead, he used part of his downtime to give back with a surprise visit to his old middle school. The former champion was welcomed into the Lilburn School gym with cheers, balloons, and a full hometown hero’s reception, complete with cheerleaders and roaring applause. What began as a touching moment for the Celtics’ star, however, soon shifted unexpectedly, turning the celebration into something far less uplifting.

Brown’s homecoming started with a small but impactful speech, followed by a quick meet-and-greet with the students, and then the festivities shifted to the most important part–basketball. A few minutes of the 28-year-old putting up shots and stunning the crowd with his moves soon turned into the highlight of the afternoon, when Brown challenged kids and teachers to take him on one-on-one. While everyone expected this to be a one-sided affair, the school’s principal shocked the NBA star.

Everything was going smoothly for Jaylen Brown until he took on the school’s principal, who clamped the four-time NBA All-Star. In a clip that has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), Brown is seen trying to dribble past his old middle school’s principal. However, just a few seconds into the video, the school principal is seen stealing the ball away from the Celtics guard, as students and everyone else in the audience go wild, running onto the court to celebrate with their principal.

Even though Jaylen managed to recover by dunking on the principal moments later—reminding everyone he’s still the real deal—the damage had already been done. Once the clip hit the internet, the lasting image wasn’t of the Celtics guard soaring to the rim, but of an NBA champion getting stopped cold by a middle school principal. And if there’s one thing about social media, it’s that it never lets moments like this slide.

“No handles”: fans question Jaylen Brown’s abilities after getting blocked up by a school principal

What was supposed to be a light-hearted interaction with teachers and students from his old school turned out to be a nightmare for Boston Celtics guard, Jaylen Brown, when the school’s principal stopped him in his tracks.

As soon as the clip hit the internet, it was only a matter of time before Brown turned into the laughing stock as one fan commented, “This is the Celtics first option this year, btw.” This is what a fan wrote, as he made fun of the Boston star. Even though there’s an update on Jayson Tatum, Brown surely is a Celtics star. Averaging 22.2 points in 63 games, playing 34.3 minutes surely needs no introduction. However, this wasn’t the only comment.

Fans from all around the world couldn’t help but make fun of the Celtics star’s hooping abilities. “Bro, the Celtics are gonna be so bad, bro,” a fan suggested. If this was the level at which Brown was going to play, given that the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum, there’s no point in keeping expectations for the upcoming season. Keep that on a lighter note because reality is from from truth.

At the same time, another user shamed the 28-year-old NBA Finals MVP for not being able to go left against a high school teacher. “Kind of embarrassing he can’t go left on an HS teacher,” he wrote. Yes, you would expect more from Brown, but let this be the night to remember for the principal. The moment is all his! But hoop fans aren’t letting it slide.

Brown has “No handles,” claimed another. It’s safe to say that the fans were not going easy on the Boston Celtics superstar. However, they seemed to overlook the fact that Jaylen Brown was probably going easy on the principal, given he was just interacting with the kids and teachers.

via Imago Jan 31, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While many did not notice this, one follower did, as he wrote, “When real hoopers decide to stop playing with you.” That’s because soon after getting locked up, JB showed how one-sided things would be if it were a contest. Nonetheless, people can make fun of the Boston guard all they want, but they cannot deny that it was refreshing to see Jaylen Brown interact with the community and inspire kids to follow their dreams, as he paid a visit to his alma mater.