Jaylen Brown’s Ex Girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick Allegedly Claim She’s Pregnant With Soccer Star Achraf Hakimi’s Child in Viral Deleted Video

In June 2025, Kysre Gondrezick was asked about the attention surrounding her personal life. Her answer was unusually clear for someone whose relationships had already become a regular part of sports headlines. “Right now I’m not dancing with anybody. I am very single… I’m a firm believer, although I’m a public figure, I don’t believe in sharing my personal business in terms of when I enter new chapters, when I close ones.”

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That made what happened more than a year later stand out. Gondrezick had spent much of the time since then away from the kind of personal spotlight that once followed her relationship with Jaylen Brown. Then, in an Instagram Story that appeared briefly before disappearing, she chose to speak about something far more personal. And this time, she did not keep the details private.

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In the emotional video, Gondrezick said she had discovered she was pregnant in July and named Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi as the alleged father. “I know a lot of you guys have been asking where I’ve been dealing with some real life stuff,” she said. “I’m not the type of person as you guys know that like, airs my personal business on social media voluntarily but I feel like I have to speak my truth for once in my life, instead of protecting people. As you can see I am going through some changes. I found out I was pregnant in the month of July. I had conceived during the World Cup when Morocco came and played here in Houston by Achraf Hakimi, if you don’t know.”

Edit: Questions have since been raised online about whether the circulating video is AI-generated. However, there has been no confirmation from Gondrezick, Hakimi or their representatives, and no independent evidence has established that the video is AI-generated. At present, the same circulating clips and reposts remain the basis for the claim.

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The video did not remain online for long. Screenshots and recordings of the Story began circulating after it disappeared, but the pregnancy and paternity claims remained unverified.

But the pregnancy claim was not the only part of the video that raised questions. Gondrezick said she was struggling to process what had happened and described feeling “manipulated, used, betrayed,” adding that she intended to “speak my truth.” She did not publicly explain what those words referred to.

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Edit: Several people suggest the video is AI

Why Houston Matters

Gondrezick’s claim has one very specific detail that can be independently checked: Houston.

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Morocco did play in Houston during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On July 4, the national team faced Canada at NRG Stadium in the Round of 16 and won 3-0. Hakimi started the match, played the full 90 minutes and registered an assist. Morocco had been based in the Houston area around the match before moving back toward Massachusetts for its quarterfinal against France on July 9.

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That establishes one important piece of the timeline: Hakimi was in Houston on July 4.

There is no verified public documentation showing that Gondrezick met Hakimi in Houston, and her own location during that period has not been independently documented in reliable public sources. Her statement connects the pregnancy to Morocco’s World Cup visit to Houston, but that connection remains unverified.

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The World Cup schedule can establish where Hakimi was. It cannot establish what happened away from the stadium.

As of October 8, neither Hakimi nor his representatives have publicly confirmed or denied Gondrezick’s claim. Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan Football Federation have also issued no statement addressing the allegation.

Gondrezick has not posted a public clarification after the Story disappeared either.

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That leaves one question hanging over everything that has followed: what happens if either side speaks next?

Where Jaylen Brown Fits Into the Story

For NBA fans, Gondrezick’s name may still carry an immediate connection to Jaylen Brown. Their relationship, however, had ended well before the current story.

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Their public story began during the Celtics’ championship run in 2024. Gondrezick was spotted riding on Brown’s championship parade float in June, and the two made their red-carpet debut together at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11. Brown even pointed her out as his date during the event.

The couple later appeared together at New York Fashion Week in September. By the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, however, the relationship had ended. Reports confirming the breakup did not emerge until February 2025, but those reports said the split itself had happened months earlier, in late 2024.

Gondrezick later addressed her relationship status herself. During a June 2025 interview, she said, “Right now I’m not dancing with anybody. I am very single.”

Her connection to Brown explains why the new allegation immediately drew NBA attention. It does not explain what happened with Hakimi, and there is no evidence connecting Brown to the current claim.

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This Wasn’t the First Time Gondrezick Spoke During a Personal Crisis

There is a pattern worth remembering in Gondrezick’s public life.

In 2021, she stepped away from the Indiana Fever following the death of her father, former NBA player Grant Gondrezick. Months later, she addressed her absence publicly, writing about the time, people and support that helped her through that period.

“I am thankful that God has blessed me with time, the right people, and grace throughout this journey. Thank you to everyone for your support, thoughts and prayers.”

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Gondrezick has generally kept her personal life away from the public eye, yet there have been moments when she has chosen to speak directly to the audience when something deeply personal was happening.

Gondrezick’s story also extends well beyond her relationship with Brown.

She entered the WNBA as the fourth overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Indiana Fever after playing college basketball at West Virginia. After leaving Indiana, she returned to the league in 2024 with the Chicago Sky before moving toward fashion, modeling and lifestyle work.

Gondrezick’s story now sits at the intersection of basketball, international soccer and the speed of social media, where a deleted post can continue circulating long after the original disappears.

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The World Cup timeline confirms Hakimi was in Houston on July 4. Gondrezick’s words explain the allegation. But neither establishes what happened between them.

That is where the story stands on October 8: not with a confirmed paternity claim, but with a deleted video, an unanswered allegation and two people who have yet to publicly explain what comes next.