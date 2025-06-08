Jaylen Brown’s Fan Moment Under Fire After Stray Comment Enrages Knicks Community

Some rivalries never cool down—Knicks vs. Celtics is proof. Their recent playoff slugfest might be in the rearview, but the fire hasn’t faded. If anything, it’s flaring back up thanks to a viral clip of Jaylen Brown. The Celtics star shared a moment with a fan, and while the comment he made might’ve seemed harmless at first, it’s now ignited outrage across Knicks Nation—leaving everyone else wondering… did he really just do that?

So, here’s the deal: a TikTok video, posted by @NBA_NewYork on twitter, is making the rounds. It shows a fan named Bri Marie D posing for a picture with Jaylen Brown. Seems normal enough, right? A star athlete taking a pic with a fan. But then, as they’re posing, the fan looks at the camera and, with a huge grin, says, “Knicks are bing bong bye.” And what does Jaylen do? He laughs, smiles, and gives her a friendly bro handshake.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, if you’re not a Knicks fan, you might be thinking, “What’s the big deal?” But oh, it is a huge deal. “Bing Bong” isn’t just some random phrase, it’s the sacred, viral rallying cry of Knicks Nation. It was born out of a wild “Sidetalk NYC” video back in 2021, a 56-second clip of pure, unfiltered New York fan chaos after a thrilling double-overtime win against, you guessed it, the Boston Celtics. “Bing Bong” became the sound of Knicks pride, played at the Garden after three-pointers, a symbol of their passionate, sometimes-unhinged, and always-entertaining fanbase.

So, for Knicks fans who are still reeling from their own playoff exit, to see Jaylen Brown – a star on the rival Celtics team they actually beat in the second round – gleefully laughing as their own catchphrase is used to mock their downfall? It’s the ultimate twist of the knife. It’s like seeing a Red Sox player chuckle as a fan yells “Who’s Your Daddy?” at them.

And let’s not forget the context of that series! The Knicks absolutely demolished the Celtics in that final Game 6, winning by a whopping 38 points to advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. Sure, the Celtics were at a massive disadvantage with their best player, Jayson Tatum, out with a torn Achilles. But Jaylen Brown was their top scorer in that brutal, season-ending loss, fouling out in the third quarter as the Knicks were running up the score. To go from that kind of raw, emotional defeat to laughing about a “Bing Bong” taunt just weeks later? It’s a look that has Knicks fans completely bewildered.

Fans rip Jaylen for “bing bong” banter

For many Knicks fans, the most baffling part of the whole thing was the sheer audacity of Jaylen laughing after his own team got bounced by New York. It just didn’t make any sense, as one fan pointed out with some very direct logic:“They lost tho, wtf.”

Exactly. That’s the thought that short-circuited the brains of so many Knicks supporters. This wasn’t just any loss for the Celtics; the Knicks had just eliminated them 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It was New York’s second straight playoff series win over Boston, with the last one coming back in 2013. For Jaylen to laugh at the Knicks’ ECF loss is nonsensical to Knicks fans because the Celtics didn’t even get that far, and the Knicks were the ones who sent them home. It’s like celebrating someone else failing a test that you already failed yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) signs autographs before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Then you have the Knicks fans who were less confused and more just disgusted by what they saw as a lack of respect for the rivalry itself: “Just making fools of themselves.” To get this, you have to understand the history here. The Celtics-Knicks rivalry is one of the oldest in the NBA, dating all the way back to 1946.

These are two of the league’s charter franchises. They’ve had 17 different playoff meetings, filled with bad blood, from the Knicks winning three straight series in the early ’50s, to the Celtics dominating the ’60s, to the epic battles in the ’70s and the hard-fought 7-game series in 1984. There was even the infamous incident in 2013 where Carmelo Anthony tried to confront Kevin Garnett near the Celtics’ team bus after a game. This rivalry has history and heat. So, for a die-hard Knicks fan, seeing it reduced to a star player laughing at a fan’s silly taunt can feel like it adding fuel to the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other Knicks fans took a more sarcastic, almost mock-pitying tone, framing Jaylen’s laughter as a sign that the Knicks are just always on his mind: “Rent free they be living” And the even more pointedly sarcastic: “Omg they’re so obsessed with us! ☺️.” This is classic fan warfare. Historically, the Celtics have owned this rivalry, leading the all-time series 346–225 and, of course, having 17 championships to the Knicks’ 2. For decades, Boston was the big brother. So for a modern Knicks fan, seeing a Celtics star like Jaylen Brown so focused on the Knicks’ downfall, even after being eliminated by them, is a sign that the power dynamic has shifted. It’s their way of saying, “Look, we beat you, you’re on vacation, and you’re still thinking about us. We own the real estate in your head now.”

Finally, some fans interpreted Jaylen’s laughter not as genuine joy, but as the only thing he could do to hide the pain of his own team’s failure:“If they don’t laugh they’ll cry.” A Knicks fan probably sees Jaylen laughing and thinks, “Of course he’s laughing. The alternative is for him to cry about the fact that the Knicks are the reason his season is over.” It’s a way of re-asserting dominance from the head-to-head matchup, claiming that the laughter is just a mask for the pain. It all just goes to show that in a rivalry this deep, even a simple enrage an entire fan base.