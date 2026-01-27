Jaylen Brown Sends Warning to Doubters After Spoiling Boston Return for Ex-Celtics Teammates

By disagreeing with league results, feuding with officials, and yet still leading the Boston Celtics in the East, Jaylen Brown has turned around the ‘gap year’ for the franchise. While many doubted his abilities, former teammate Jrue Holiday was always sure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I figured that they’d be good,” Holiday emphasized. “And then obviously, knowing Jaylen, I feel like he takes a lot of things personally. So he doesn’t accept a lot, especially when it comes to being bad.” Monday evening was the first time Holiday faced the Celtics since being dealt to the Blazers last summer. In fact, it was also the first time for Robert Williams III, who was traded to Portland after the 2022-23 campaign.

The crowd gave a warm reception to both, and the Celtics survived the Trail Blazers with a 102-94 win. Jaylen Brown dropped 20 points, had 8 boards, and 4 assists to complete his all-around display. The 29-year-old is not deaf to the criticisms and admits that he is extra motivated this season because of the doubts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“I take everything personally, lowkey. I’m always looking for something. But yeah, I felt like I’ve sacrificed over the years in order for us to be a championship-caliber team,” he said after their Monday win over the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

And I think now, we’re getting to see that a little bit. What exactly I was capable of, and what I was sacrificing. I think, before, maybe it wasn’t so obvious. I think now, being able to be at the helm of things, and us being the second seed in the east, versus last year we finished second seed in the east. It’s almost been no drop off with four players, five players that are essentially gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beantown has a 29-17 record, more than halfway through the season, and is in second place in the East. The extended absence of Celtics star Jayson Tatum made many pundits think the Celtics were in for a rough 2025-26 campaign.

Brown, “taking things personally,” has helped elevate the Celtics on both ends of the floor. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is averaging nearly 30 points per game and was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the first time in his 10-year career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How the Celtics almost lost with Jaylen Brown

The Celtics beat the Trail Blazers on Monday, leading for the entire game en route to a 102-94 victory. But it was never easy, despite their early start. Holiday on his return made things difficult with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block, excelling on both ends of the floor. Even Williams contributed well with six points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block in 20 minutes off the bench.

It was not enough, as Portland stayed cold the whole first quarter while Boston got going and built a 23-point lead. But that got cut to 15 because of a lot of fouls, a lot of turnovers, and a lot of missed shots by both teams. The Blazers out-scored them 24-14 to finish the 3rd and go into the fourth down 10. The pressure mounted in the final five minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celtics were out-scored 12-8 in the final five minutes, turning it over three times, and allowing three offensive rebounds. The Blazers shot 5-9 in that stretch while Boston was 2-10. Jaylen Brown’s inefficiency contributed to their fourth-quarter issues, scoring just 1 point in 6 minutes. Despite the issues, the Celtics will now look forward to hosting Atlanta on Wednesday night as they continue a five-game homestand.