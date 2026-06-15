Jaylen Brown Sets Celtics Expectations Clear for Next Season Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors

Jaylen Brown officially finished 6th overall in the 2026 NBA Most Valuable Player voting. Though he did not pull any first-place votes, his role as the primary engine for leading the Boston Celtics to a #2 seed did not go unnoticed. Now, JB has set his sights on the next season despite his future in Beantown still being in limbo.

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“Just like it all, the stars lined up, and to win a championship, that’s what it takes,” Brown appreciated the Knicks on his Twitch stream. “It takes you to be healthy, it takes you to be good, and you got to have some luck and some favor. So once again, shout out to the Knicks. Next season, this season is over. Getting prepared for next season, it’s any man’s game. So now we back to work, you know. Plenty of motivation, plenty of motivation to improve, get better. Me personally, I know a lot of people think like they’ve seen the best version of me. And you stand corrected.

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No matter what the situation is, no matter what the case is, I feel confident in the sense where I’m coming into my physicality, my mental game, my weaknesses are turning into my strengths. And you have not seen the best version of Jalen Brown. So I look forward to the next season. We’ll see where the chips fall, but I’m excited about that.”

Many considered it a gap-year for Celtics as they cut ties with Porzingis, Holiday, and Horford, who were the backbone of their 2024 championship run. Their absence was a huge talking point, and the unavailability of Jayson Tatum over a torn right Achilles tendon, which made him available only to start in March 2026, was another. Yet Jaylen Brown did his job and ended the season with 28.7 points, which was the 4th best mark in the league. Alongside that, he had 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field.

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Despite the career-best numbers, Jaylen Brown has vowed there is more to his game. Since the Knicks eliminated them from the 2025 NBA playoffs. This year, the Celtics suffered an unexpected loss to the 76ers after blowing a 3-1 lead. While JB wants to perform better, it may not be for Boston. Because reports have heightened that Giannis is coming to Beantown. Meaning the exit for Brown is on the cards to match the salary.

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Jaylen Brown’s uncertain future linked to Giannis trade

“I think Boston’s gonna get Giannis. Okay, and I think it will happen in the next week, would be my prediction,” Simmons said on his podcast. “I would not bet my life on it.” Simmons added that he had heard Boston made an offer within the past week, though he acknowledged he did not know which players or assets were included. Trading for Antetokounmpo would most certainly require Boston to part ways with Brown.

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Should that actually materialize, Brown is going to be out of the championship-contending picture for a while as the Milwaukee Bucks try to retool. Marc Stein confirmed Bill Simmons’ Giannis report. “My old friend Bill Simmons beat me to it..Bill was the first one to talk about Giannis’ interest in Boston and from everything I’ve heard the last 2-3 weeks, his report was spot on.”

Stein’s original notes state Miami retains momentum in any Giannis chase, while Boston has emerged as a credible threat. “Does Atlanta or Portland want to be the third team that joins the party to acquire Jaylen Brown and help facilitate a trade that makes Antetokounmpo a Celtic? The closest thing to a certainty, as of publication time on this Sunday, is that we’re nearing clarity.”

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Jaylen Brown is linked with a third team as the Bucks remain interested in acquiring young stars and multiple picks to complete the deal.