Jaylen Brown Sets MVP Expectations Straight With Risky Decision Ahead of Nuggets-Celtics

Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have had a truly astounding season. Despite All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum undergoing a brutal Achilles injury that he continues to rehab from deep into this season, Jaylen Brown has seemingly taken on the duty of carrying the Celtics into contention as an MVP candidate. Now, as the team prepares to face the Denver Nuggets, he’s preparing a gutsy move.

“[Brown] will be playing tonight in Denver, the second night of a back-to-back,” ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on NBA Today.

He continued, “Last night, they were able to rest him, sit him. He’s only missed six games all season. He’s been as durable as they come on this MVP caliber trek this season. We’ve seen his performances, being able to lift this team, and he’s going to take this opportunity tonight to again prove why he believes he’s the MVP.”

Brown was ruled out yesterday due to a contusion in his right knee, a precautionary decision against the Phoenix Suns, which the Celtics managed to take home in blowout fashion. Tonight, though, against a leading candidate for the MVP award in Nikola Jokic, Brown isn’t holding back.

This is a developing story.

