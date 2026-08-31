Jaylen Brown Shares LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey Update After 76ers Workout

After one of the most aggressive offseasons in franchise history, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey have already started building chemistry ahead of the 2026-27 season. The trio recently worked out together in Los Angeles with trainer Chris Johnson, giving Sixers fans an early look at what their star-studded lineup could look like once the season begins.

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For Brown, though, the workout was less about the hype and more about getting comfortable with his new teammates.

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“I’ve been working, building chemistry with the guys,” Brown said on his Twitch stream. “Maxey is a dog. LeBron is the f—-… I don’t even need to say what LeBron is. He look good, healthy. You know what I mean? And it’s going to be… It’s going to be that. So we working, man.

This is one of our first workouts, but we worked out a few times. You know what I mean? So that’s good to just get in the gym with your teammates and get a feel for one another. You can feel the energy level is high, the talent is high. And like, you know, you just got to come with the right approach. I’m sure some more videos that may drop.”

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Brown also gave a shoutout to trainer Chris Johnson for hosting the workout before turning his attention to James’ longevity.

“Shout out to CJ, shout out to Chris Johnson for hosting this and setting up some good action, giving me some good work. LeBron is going into year 23 or 24. Is it year 23? LeBron is year 23. Which is crazy. Look at this. This is LeBron, me throwing a lob. Left-hand lob. LeBron is 40… 24, which is crazy. This is his Kobe year. LeBron is in his Kobe year. Year 24. And we in the city. And we in the city. And we in the birthplace of the Bean. This is 24th year and we in the birthplace of the bean. Come on, bro. The energy is there.”

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The Philadelphia 76ers are wasting no time putting their new-look roster together on the court. Brown arrived from the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade, while James later joined the Sixers on a two-year deal. Maxey, meanwhile, remains one of the team’s foundational pieces. Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe are also part of the same roster that now carries enormous expectations.

And Brown isn’t the only Sixer excited about the new-look group. VJ Edgecombe has also spoken enthusiastically about playing alongside James and Brown as Philadelphia’s new core begins to take shape.

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Entering only his second NBA season, Edgecombe is getting an unusual opportunity to learn directly from two established stars while preparing for a larger role with the Sixers. In an interview with Chris Hine of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Edgecombe praised how approachable Brown and James have been.

“They are all great persons. Down to earth. They’re not acting super big time, like they are. They’re really just a bunch of humble men. I’m just glad to be around them,” Edgecombe said.

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Maxey offered a similar assessment. He described the session as having “great communication, great vibes, great energy,” another encouraging sign for a team that has plenty of talent but still needs to figure out how its stars will share the floor.

Let’s not forget that James is preparing for his 24th NBA season. Yet Brown came away from the workout impressed by how the veteran looked. The 22-time All-Star is expected to be one of the team’s primary playmakers while helping connect a roster filled with high-level offensive talent.

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That said, Jaylen Brown’s own approach has been positive for the Sixers since the very start. During his introduction as a Sixer, he repeatedly emphasized winning over individual numbers and acknowledged that the new roster will require sacrifices from everyone. He also said he was eager to learn from James.

Now, the first workout does not guarantee anything about Philadelphia’s eventual chemistry. But seeing Jaylen Brown, Maxey, and James already putting in work together is an encouraging early sign for a Sixers team built around championship expectations.