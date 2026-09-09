Jaylen Brown Still “Disappointed” With Celtics as Family Faces Unique Philadelphia Challenge

Two months have passed, but the disappointment still sits with Jaylen Brown. Everyone saw the Boston Celtics split coming, but almost no one expected the Philadelphia 76ers to be his next stop. Now, as Brown settles into his new city, he is embracing the change while dealing with what he left behind. For his family, the move brings an entirely different adjustment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brown sat with Mahershala Ali for The Hollywood Reporter. Ali asked the 29-year-old to reflect on his move from Boston to Philadelphia, including the emotional transition and how LeBron James joining the 76ers has influenced his feelings about the unexpected change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously disappointed to some degree, just in terms of how things kind of transpired at the end there in Boston, but also very excited for the opportunity. I’m more so focused on the excitement. The past is the past, and I’m putting all my energy towards that,” Jaylen Brown said.

He added, “That was a lot, moving all your stuff, your family, looking for a new place, parting ways with your old place and the things you grew comforted with in Boston, and now you got to find new things in Philadelphia, which is just rebirth. It’s just another form of transformation. So, I’m looking forward to the steps and the process of how it all will unfold. Got great things to look forward to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving to a new city simply means starting everything afresh. And this is not just a geographical shift for Jaylen and his family. When the Sixers traded for him, everyone was worried about the team’s condition for next season. Especially with Joel Embiid’s consistent injuries. But once Brown arrived, the front office started moving differently.

The 76ers added LeBron James in free agency on a two-year, $7.95 million veteran minimum contract. But again, this addition wasn’t the only thing changing in Philadelphia. Earlier in August, the internet went into a frenzy after seeing Embiid’s workout clips. He looked at least 30 lbs less. Simply put, the former MVP looked his fittest self for the first time in a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts and ex-players credited James for already bringing the change in the locker room. However, it is hard to believe that Jaylen Brown’s intensity and mindset didn’t play a role.

What does Jaylen Brown give to the Philadelphia 76ers?

Jaylen Brown will give the Philadelphia 76ers a powerful two-way presence. In 2025-26, he averaged 28.7 PPG over 71 games, shooting 47.7% overall, 34.7% from 3, and 79.5% on free throws. He also recorded 5.1 APG and averaged 6.3 fourth-quarter points. His ability to attack through pick-and-rolls and isolation adds another scoring route. With Joel Embiid drawing attention and Tyrese Maxey pushing the pace, Brown could find more room to attack and shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Philadelphia began reshaping its roster with Brown’s arrival on July 1, 2026. He brings defensive versatility across positions 1 through 4. That gives the team another dependable option for difficult playoff assignments. His late-game production also matters. With Brown, Embiid, and Maxey together, the Sixers enter a new phase built around greater balance and flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disappointment of leaving Boston remains in JB’s heart. And that might become the fuel to push the Sixers next season.