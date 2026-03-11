Jaylen Brown to Face “Huge Fine” After Controversial Ejection vs Spurs, Predicts ESPN Reporter

Jaylen Brown was beside himself after being ejected in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs. So much so, he criticised the officials with a tweet straight after reaching the locker room. To most, Brown’s ejection was soft. He argued a no-call a little longer than he should have. But the Hoops Collective crew feels the veteran should have known to act better.

“People are mad at the referee. How about once you get a T, you’ve said what you had to say. How about you don’t get ejected in a big game for your team? How about holding the player accountable?” Tim MacMahon questioned. But that’s not the bigger issue here.

Tim Bontemps doesn’t feel Adam Silver will just allow Jaylen Brown to escape this situation without an appropriate punishment. “I’m sure he’s going to get a huge fine,” he said on Hoops Collective.

Imago Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a non-call against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be the first time for Brown to be fined. It also wouldn’t be new for it to happen after a Spurs game. The first time the Celtics lost to the Spurs this season, Brown criticised officials for being inconsistent. The NBA handed down a $35,000 fine on the All-Star for publicly criticizing officials. Brown was adamant he didn’t mind taking the hit.

Now, it’s happened once again. Only this time, the context is much bigger. Jaylen Brown was extremely hostile in the way he approached the officials. In the pool report, referee Tyler Ford revealed that both of the technicals were for using profanity and Brown’s aggressive demeanor towards the officials.

If the league considers this incident as a repeat of previous mistakes, Jaylen Brown could get a bigger fine than last time.

Joe Mazzulla, Celtics show support to Jaylen Brown

MacMahon feels Brown could have reacted better in that situation. The first technical is almost a warning for players. Anything beyond is considered crossing the line. But in this case, Jaylen Brown didn’t escalate the situation. He continued to argue, but in a less confrontational manner than before receiving the first technical.

It was another sideline referee who dished out the second technical. That warranted a slight dig from Joe Mazzulla towards the crew.

“I just give a ton of credit to my high school principal. He had the balls to throw a student out. He didn’t leave it to the hall monitor,” said the Celtics head coach.

A lot of Brown’s teammates didn’t have a problem with the first technical. Both Derrick White and Jayson Tatum agreed JB brought that on himself. However, his dismissal for arguing a no-call didn’t sit well. Tatum even called for accountability from the NBA since they emphasize playing star players in nationally televised games.

“But the second tech, you gotta understand that it’s a national TV game, two of the best teams in the league, and you make a big deal about stars playing, and you get trigger-happy to throw somebody out of the game. I disagree with it,” said Tatum.

It’s a contentious decision for sure. Jaylen Brown charged at the officials and screamed for the missed foul call. At the same time, he didn’t do anything to make the situation worse. Brown was ready to play on, but within seconds, was thrown out of the game. For a league that values fan service, such moments hurt their own product.

Who do you think is at fault? Let us know your views in the comments below.