Jaylen Brown Urged to Clear Stance Over Popular Opinion as Boston Celtics Offseason Choices Emerge

For years, Jaylen Brown has been stuck in the shadow of Jayson Tatum. Whether it was the All-Star nods, clutch moments in big games, or just the way Celtics fans talked, Brown always felt like the “other guy.” The elite two-way wing who was always the 1B to Tatum’s 1A. And while Brown never said it outright, if you listened closely in interviews, there was always this quiet hint — a feeling that he knew he could do way more. Now, with Tatum likely out for the entire 2025-26 season thanks to that brutal Achilles injury, the spotlight’s shifting. Sure, most folks still see Tatum as the face of Boston. But Brown? He’s finally got the chance — maybe the moment — to show if he can truly be the guy. The big question is: can he step up, or was everyone right to doubt him all along?

Let’s talk numbers from the small sample we got last season when Brown had to carry the load. Over seven games without Tatum, he averaged 22.9 points, 6.4 boards, and 6.3 assists — pretty solid across the board. Defensively, he was no slouch either, grabbing 1.7 steals a game and holding down a defensive rating of 111.1, ranking fifth among Boston’s key players. And on offense? Brown’s rating was +121, second-best on the team during that stretch, with a net rating of +9.4, good for third among primary contributors.

That’s the fork in the road. Brown can either lean into the role, own the moment, and reshape his narrative—or continue hovering in ambiguity, stuck somewhere between stardom and something more. This is about more than leading the team in scoring or highlights. It’s about conviction. About taking control of the story people tell about you.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I do think there’s an opportunity for Jaylen to kind of present himself as the guy now,” one Garden Report analyst said. “This is an opportunity for Brown… to do the thing he’s always talked about — if I had this opportunity to do, you would see something you haven’t seen in me.”

“He can lead a team,” the other analyst continued. “But it’s going to take a lot more talent around him… I think you can go one of two ways with Brad [Stevens]: one, Jaylen proves a lot of people wrong and shows that he can lead a team. Or two, he proves people right — that he’s not that alpha.”

At some point, Jaylen Brown has to choose. Keep playing the diplomatic co-star, or lean into the spotlight with full chest. Because with Tatum out and a skeptical fanbase watching closely, the popular opinion won’t change unless Brown forces it to.

Celtics’ Offseason Crossroads: Can Boston Build Around Brown or Will He Be Traded?

Jayson Tatum is sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Celtics now face a leadership void on the court and a financial crunch off it. Boston’s projected payroll for 2025-26 is between $225 and $233 million — well above the NBA’s luxury tax and second apron limits. Ownership is in a tough spot, reluctant to pay nearly half a billion in salaries and tax penalties without their franchise cornerstone healthy.

To regain roster flexibility and avoid heavy tax penalties, Boston must trim salary. Tough decisions lie ahead — including what to do with Jaylen Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

JB is no ordinary player. The four-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP has stepped up as the clear leader with Tatum out. He posted strong numbers and embraced the challenge. He’s vocal about calling Boston home and wanting to lead through tough times. Still, trade whispers persist. The Celtics reportedly remain open to offers. Teams like the Spurs and Rockets are linked to potential blockbuster deals involving young talent and future draft picks.

Trading Brown won’t be cheap, either. At 28, locked into a big contract and with a proven two-way star track record, Brown is a cornerstone. He could anchor the Celtics once Tatum returns. Celtics president Brad Stevens has expressed confidence in him, signaling the team prefers to keep the duo intact if possible.

Beyond Brown, Boston faces a delicate balancing act. To avoid crippling tax penalties, they must shed salary while keeping enough talent to stay competitive. Players like Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Derrick White are also reportedly on the trade block. But trading Porzingis is tough, as few teams can absorb his $30.7 million contract without sending back salary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Celtics are leaning toward retooling rather than a full rebuild. They plan to shed salary, acquire assets, and prepare for Tatum’s eventual return. The team can also use a disabled player exception for JT, adding roster flexibility, though not cap relief. Draft picks and young talent will be key to maintaining future flexibility.

In short, Brown’s decision — whether to fully embrace the lead role or become a trade chip in Boston’s offseason chess game — will likely define both his legacy and the Celtics’ future.