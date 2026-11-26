There is perhaps no more frustrating feeling for an NBA player than returning from an injury, finding his rhythm again, and then having the same problem creep back. Tyrese Haliburton knows that feeling all too well. In January 2024, the Indiana Pacers guard returned from a left hamstring strain with 21 points and 17 assists against Portland. It looked like he was back. Instead, the same hamstring gave him trouble again, forcing him to miss another five games. His recovery became a reminder that getting back on the court and feeling completely like yourself are two very different things.

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Jaylen Brown may now be facing a similarly frustrating situation. The Philadelphia 76ers forward was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with left hamstring tightness after appearing to grab at the area with just 1.2 seconds left in the first half. And considering what Brown had gone through over the previous week, this is hardly the update Philadelphia wanted.

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Brown had only just returned from a two-game absence after suffering a left hamstring strain. He made his comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 23, scoring 20 points in 29 minutes. However, even then, the forward admitted that his body did not quite feel the same. His latest exit now raises fresh questions about how quickly he can get back to full strength.

The final box score made the setback even more frustrating. Brown managed just six points on 2-of-8 shooting in 17 minutes before his night ended. Philadelphia still came away with a 111-104 win, but losing a player of Brown’s importance so early in the game was hardly part of the plan.

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Brown’s Own Words Make This Setback Even More Concerning

What makes this situation particularly frustrating is that Brown had already acknowledged how tricky his hamstring could be. The problem first surfaced during Philadelphia’s November 16 win over Brooklyn. After the game, Brown played down the initial discomfort, saying, “My head is OK and my hamstring is a little tight. Maybe take a look at it tomorrow. See how it feels.”

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The team subsequently listed him with a left hamstring strain, keeping him out of action while he worked his way back. When he finally returned against Portland, Brown was candid about how difficult it was to get comfortable again.

“I sit the whole third quarter and coming back off injury, coming back from hamstring, just my body didn’t really feel the same after that,” Brown said.

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He also explained why he was trying to strike a balance between getting back on the floor and being careful with his recovery.

“The medical staff is on top of everything, but you know those hamstrings are tricky. So, you want to make sure you play it the right way, be safe. Also, don’t want to miss a lot of games, so I want to be out there. But also got to be smart. So I think I played it the right way today.”

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I think that last part deserves attention. Brown clearly wants to be available, and that is understandable. Nobody wants to spend the early months of a new season watching from the sidelines, especially when they are still getting used to a new team. However, hamstring problems can be difficult to manage, and his latest exit is a reminder of that. It is also worth remembering that this is not the first time Brown has dealt with the issue. He suffered a left hamstring strain in March 2019 and had dealt with several other hamstring strains over the following four seasons.

There is, however, an important distinction here. Philadelphia officially listed his latest problem as hamstring tightness, not another strain. Whether this is a fresh injury or an aggravation of the earlier problem has not been confirmed.

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Joel Embiid’s Uncertain Status Adds to Philadelphia’s Problems

If Brown’s exit was not frustrating enough, Philadelphia also has a major question surrounding Joel Embiid. The center missed the games against Portland and Miami because of an illness, and Nick Nurse has offered little clarity about when he could return.

Asked about Embiid’s availability for the upcoming trip to Indiana, Nurse said, “He’s ill. I do not know whether he’s going to Indiana yet, but I guess we’ll find out late tomorrow afternoon.”

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That is hardly the update Sixers fans were hoping for. Embiid has already missed five of Philadelphia’s first 18 games this season, although those absences have involved both illness and his separate right foot plantar fasciitis management. The two issues should not be confused. His illness has not been linked to the foot problem, but it adds another layer of uncertainty to an already difficult situation.

The foot issue itself has been a concern. Embiid spoke about the pain earlier in November, saying, “It’s been going on like that for the last few. So yeah, it’s painful. Just got to manage it and when it flares up pretty bad, got to take a step back. But yeah, we’ve been able to manage it, but it has its ups and downs.”

His changing role in Philadelphia’s new-look offense has also required an adjustment. As Embiid explained, “I’m such a rhythm guy. And over the years, obviously, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to just touch the ball almost every other possession. And sometimes you can just go four or five possessions in a row where you don’t touch the ball. So that’s where it’s like an adjustment where I’m not used to catch-and-shoot as much. I’m used to more creating for myself, so I’m working on that.”

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The 76ers Need Their Stars on the Floor, Not Another Rotation Change

Philadelphia entered the season with enormous expectations after bringing Jaylen Brown and LeBron James into a group already featuring Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. VJ Edgecombe was also expected to be an important part of the starting lineup. On paper, there is plenty of talent here. But building a team is about more than putting big names together.

Wednesday’s win against Miami showed just how much individual talent Philadelphia still has available, even with two major pieces missing. LeBron James led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, while Maxey poured in 30 points. Edgecombe added 18, giving the Sixers three players who could carry the scoring load on a night when Brown managed only six points and Embiid was unavailable.

The team numbers also tell an interesting story. Philadelphia shot 40% from three-point range, making 14 of its 35 attempts. Miami, by comparison, converted just eight of 31 attempts from beyond the arc. The Sixers also recorded 29 assists and committed only 10 turnovers, compared with Miami’s 24 assists and 13 turnovers. Those differences helped Philadelphia hold on for a seven-point win.

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But the victory was not without its warning signs. Miami actually outscored Philadelphia 60-44 in the paint and finished with 44 rebounds to the Sixers’ 43. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Davion Mitchell added 20 points and 10 assists. Philadelphia found a way to win, but the game also showed how much work remains when its full roster is not available.

The problem is that Philadelphia has struggled to get its key players on the floor consistently. Maxey has dealt with right foot soreness, James has had lower-back and sciatica management, Brown has been dealing with his hamstring, and Embiid has been managing his foot while now missing time with an illness.

Even the center rotation has been difficult to settle. With Embiid unavailable, Jabari Walker has been starting at center, while Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona provide other options. That leaves Nurse having to keep adjusting his frontcourt combinations.

The coach himself admitted that the situation has required plenty of changes. Before the Portland game, Nurse said, “It’s nice to have them all back, that’s for sure.”

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He also explained that the rotation was still being worked out as players returned from their respective injuries. That is hardly ideal for a team trying to build chemistry.

Brown has even acknowledged the need for more size in the frontcourt. Speaking about Philadelphia’s center depth earlier this month, he said, “We need some more tall people. It’d be great to see Tacko get an opportunity.”

I think that says quite a bit about the situation. The Sixers are not short of talent, but they are still trying to figure out the best way to use the players available to them. And every new absence makes that process harder.

There is a reason coaches value continuity so much. Players need time together to understand each other’s movements, know when to make the extra pass, and build trust on both ends of the floor. Steve Kerr has previously spoken about how difficult it is to establish that rhythm when a team cannot keep the same starting lineup together.

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Philadelphia needs exactly that right now. Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, making his availability important to an offense that already has several responsibilities to distribute. Embiid, meanwhile, remains central to the team’s interior scoring and defense.

The 76ers can survive an occasional absence. Every team has to deal with injuries over an 82-game season. But constantly changing the lineup is a different challenge, particularly for a group that is still learning to play together.

Brown’s latest setback and Embiid’s mystery illness are separate situations, but their timing has created the same problem for Philadelphia. The Sixers need their stars to build something together, and they cannot do that from the sidelines.

For now, Brown’s exact recovery timeline remains unclear, while Embiid’s trip to Indiana is still uncertain. Philadelphia will hope both situations turn out to be minor. But perhaps the bigger question is how long the Sixers can keep waiting for their full lineup to finally come together.