Jaylin Williams’ Girlfriend Has No Words After Thunder’s $24 Million Decision

Fresh off winning their first-ever NBA Championship, a huge summer awaits the Oklahoma City Thunder. Many doubted the Thunder winning it all this year and labeled them as “too young” and “too fragile“. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. proved them wrong. However, winning the championship was one thing; now, a more daunting task awaits the Thunder.

Not only are they now having to bear the weight of expectations, but they’ll have to come up with a way of keeping their young core together to build a dynasty, and they might’ve taken their first step. The OKC front office decided to splash some cash to keep their championship-winning roster intact, loaded with Jaylin Williams’ nod..

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Jaylin Williams had given his nod to a three-year $24 million contract with the Thunder. “Oklahoma City Thunder C/F Jaylin Williams is signing a new three-year, $24 million contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN.” Posted Shams on his IG. This comes after Williams declined his $2.1 million player option for the upcoming campaign to work out a deal with the franchise.

Of course, this news gave another reason to celebrate for Williams and his loved ones, as his girlfriend, Alanna Harris, posted a story to express her excitement for the news. Harris posted this news on her story, as she was left speechless and reacted only with “🎉🎉⚡⚡💙💙” emojis.

This is a developing story…