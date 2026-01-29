Jaylon Tyson Forced to Take Drastic Step After LeBron James Diss Goes Sideways

Jaylon Tyson turned himself into a machine for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The sophomore guard has taken a significant leap from his rookie season, averaging career-highs across the board. Still, the Cleveland crowd has turned against him after they faced the Los Angeles Lakers. It all came down to one costly mistake. Tyson tried to take the spotlight away from LeBron James’ homecoming.

It was a simple post-game interview with Tyson and Donovan Mitchell. The reporter asked Spida about seeing the crowd’s reception towards the Akron Hammer. Before the Cavaliers’ cornerstone could get a word out, Tyson interrupted. “This is Donovan Mitchell’s city now,” he told the reporters.

That comment is where the outrage began. It forced Tyson to take a major step on his social media. The second-year guard switched off the comments on his three latest Instagram posts because of the downpour of hate that came towards him right after his statement. But that didn’t help, since fans still had access to other posts.

It didn’t matter if Tyson’s post was weeks old. LeBron James’ supporters crowded the comment section. One of the comments read, “Know yo place lil bruh you not like that to be talking heat”. Some even suggested the Cavaliers involve him in a trade for LeBron James as the rumors begin to generate some buzz.

It’s unclear if LeBron James could actually be a teammate of Jaylen Tyson going forward. Who will the city belong to then? Nonetheless, understanding how his comments could be perceived, Tyson explained himself afterwards.

Jaylon Tyson apologises to LeBron James

Tyson’s comments, hailing Donovan Mitchell as the mainstay in Cleveland, were wrong only because of the comparison metric. The 23-year-old wanted to credit Spida Mitchell for his amazing campaign. He and Mitchell combined for 45 points in the Cavs’ 30-point blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the heat of the moment, Jaylon Tyson tried to divert attention back to the man who is actually wearing a Cleveland jersey. But after the game, the sophomore guard realized how his comments came out and apologized.

“There was no disrespect there. I didn’t want to disrespect or step on nobody’s toes. That’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Obviously, I was a Cavs fan growing up because of [James]. I didn’t want to take away [from] him, but I just wanted to give Don his flowers” Tyson explained.

Even if the Cavaliers are years removed from the LeBron James era, Jaylon Tyson confirmed that the group sees his team as the holy grail. The Cavs, who have now won five straight games, want to win a championship, as James did. And Tyson wants Donovan Mitchell to be celebrated as the leader behind their success.

His impulsive thoughts in the moment were misinterpreted. It’s now clear that Tyson not only respects LeBron James, but wants to honor his achievements in Cleveland by seeing the city rejoice again.