Jayson Tatum & Co Face Stern Warning From Hall of Famer Ahead of Upcoming Season

The banners are still fresh, the champagne still remembered, and TD Garden still echoes with the roars of a championship run that cemented the legacy of a storied franchise. But for the Boston Celtics, celebration has given way to recalibration. A new season looms, one defined not by triumph, but by adversity. With Jayson Tatum sidelined due to a torn Achilles and offseason exits gutting the core, the Celtics are entering unfamiliar territory. No longer favorites, no longer at full strength.

Meanwhile, the weight of expectation will now rest on the tired legs and untested shoulders of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and the rest of this retooled squad. And in the midst of this transition, a voice from the heart of Celtics history, Jeff Twiss, has delivered a timely warning.

Twiss, the Celtics’ VP of Media and Alumni Relations and recipient of the Hall of Fame’s John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award, recently joined the You Got Boston podcast and echoed the voice of his mentor, Red Auerbach. His message was blunt. “You can’t fool Boston Celtics fans. They know when you’re putting out, they know when you’re giving a good effort or when you’re dogging it and you aren’t playing your best,” Twiss said. “As long as you gave it a good effort, they’ll appreciate that.”

It was a challenge to the stars of today and the leaders of tomorrow, beyond a nostalgic nod to the grit of the past. Twiss, a steward of Celtics tradition since 1981 and the trusted right-hand man to Auerbach himself, knows better than most what this city demands. This is about surviving a season without Tatum, and doing it the right way.

With Tatum out for most, if not all, of the upcoming campaign, Jaylen Brown steps into the franchise spotlight. Celtics fans don’t expect perfection. They expect authenticity. Effort. Accountability. Twiss saw it in the eras of Bird, Russell, and Pierce. Now he wants to see it from Brown, White, and Anfernee Simons.

The challenge ahead

The former Finals MVP will need to lead on both ends, taking over offensive creation while setting the tone defensively after Jrue Holiday’s departure. It’s a heavy load, but Brown has been here before. “He’s Finals MVP,” said former Celtic Malik Fitts on NESN’s Hold My Banner podcast. “I don’t know how you can doubt that… I think he’s going to lead the team pretty well.”

Alongside him, Derrick White is ready for his biggest season yet. Fresh off a $129M extension, White told Sports Illustrated that staying in Boston was never a question. “I didn’t want to play nowhere else,” he said. “Like I wanted to be in Boston.”

White’s career-best numbers last season 16.4 points, 44.2% shooting, and elite perimeter defense are only part of the story. His growth into a cornerstone is timely. With Boston’s system in flux, his steadiness could be what holds it together. And then there’s Anfernee Simons, a potential wild card acquisition. According to one anonymous GM via Heavy Sports, “I bet you he’s their leading scorer. That dude is a bucket.” The 25-year-old averaged around 20 points per game in the West. Now in the East, with more usage and fewer defenders geared to stop him, Simons could explode.

Brad Stevens made tough choices this offseason, trading Holiday, losing Porzingis, reshaping the depth chart. It’s a shift toward sustainability, but the transition will sting in the short term. With White and Brown now forming the leadership core, and Simons pushing for touches, Boston is testing the waters of a new identity. Joe Mazzulla’s biggest task? Keeping the locker room sharp as the standings tighten. There’s no coasting in this market. The culture that Twiss described as “very smart, savvy fans” demands engagement on every play, every possession.

“You saw who I teamed up with,” Hall of Famer Chris Bosh said, speaking at Mohegan Sun. “It’s very, very difficult [to win MVP].” He mentioned Tatum’s name as a possible next American-born winner. But he also acknowledged how hard that climb will be now, post-injury.

The Celtics can’t afford to rest on last year’s championship. They have to earn every moment forward. Twiss’s message cuts through any illusions, Boston will know if they’re faking it. And they won’t tolerate it.