Jayson Tatum Breaks Silence on Injury Return Rumors After Practice With Celtics Teammates

Jayson Tatum underwent surgery to repair his right ruptured Achilles tendon three days after sustaining the injury. The Boston Celtics superman decided with a vision in his mind. He was following his idol, Kobe Bryant, who came back to the floor 9 months after tearing his ACL in 2013. Now, JT has also completed the nine-month loop, and he has touched the floor.

On Monday, the C’s released a statement confirming that they assigned Tatum to participate in portions of the Maine Celtics’ practice at the Auerbach Center. After the practice, the Celtics will immediately recall Tatum to continue his rehab. They informed that they will also assign guard Hugo Gonzalez and center Amari Williams to participate in the session.

Well, Jayson Tatum did go through his practice session. Following this, he appeared before the media. Tatum shared that he felt good after the session and plans to keep progressing through his rehabilitation. However, he stopped short of confirming a return this season, emphasizing that he is approaching recovery one stage at a time. “It doesn’t mean I’m coming back, or not,” the 27-year-old said.

At the same time, the team also clarified during their Monday announcement that they don’t have any information about the superstar forward’s recovery. Therefore, we still don’t know whether JT will return to the floor this season or not. Meanwhile, the Celtics held a strong 34-19 record entering Monday. This makes them sit level with the Knicks for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum has expressed a desire to make his return at TD Garden, while the NBA All-Star break and a West Coast trip limit Boston’s home schedule. As a result, the Celtics have only two February games in front of their fans. First against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and later against the Brooklyn Nets on February 27. Which keeps the focus on when Tatum could step back onto the floor.

Now, naturally, staying away from the NBA hasn’t been easy for Tatum. Sharing his thoughts with the media, the one-time champ opened up about his struggles.

Jayson Tatum’s 39-week-long struggle to come back

Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during Game 4 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks in last season’s playoffs. Now, looking back, that fateful day was 39 weeks ago.

From a mental standpoint, Tatum described the time away from the game “has been tough, it’s been exhausting. I can’t stress enough, it’s been 39 weeks. There have been a lot of different phases throughout this process. The organization has been there to support me, friends, family, the whole nine. I’ve had a lot of support throughout this journey.”

Well, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Jayson Tatum puts on that #0 jersey all over again. However, that return journey is difficult, and the final destination is far away. Sure, it’s great news that JT is attending practise sessions, but recovery remains a mystery still.