Jayson Tatum Delivers Historic Night After Scary Head Injury Leaves Him Bleeding Against Magic

A few days ago, Jayson Tatum delivered some plays in the overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets. On Sunday, the Boston Celtics needed their six-time All-Star, and he delivered, despite leaving the court for a brief period with an injury. But when he returned, his historic performance put him in an elite club alongside two franchise legends.

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Though the injury required brief treatment, Tatum rejoined the action with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter. Before leaving, he had already contributed eight points and three assists in the opening period, shooting 3-of-6 from the field. The 28-year-old finished with 32 points, seven assists and four rebounds, shooting 8-of-19 from the field. Jayson Tatum also recorded two blocks. The Celtics eventually secured a 108-97 victory, extending their winning streak to five games after dropping their season opener.

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The victory also gave JT a significant milestone. Through Boston’s first six games, he became just the third player in franchise history to average at least 28 points and seven assists over that stretch of a season. Only Larry Bird and John Havlicek had previously reached that statistical mark as per the NBA on X. More importantly, he delivered when Orlando threatened to steal the game.

However, JT’s outing nearly took a frightening turn before the first quarter was even over.

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The incident happened late in the opening quarter at the Kia Center. Tatum had the ball near midcourt when he attempted to spin and change direction. As he moved, the back of his head struck Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain’s forehead. The contact appeared accidental, but the aftermath was concerning. The Celtics star immediately realized he was bleeding and approached the officials to show them the injury. Boston’s coaching staff also appeared frustrated with the lack of a foul call.

“Oh, it’s cut on the head. Yeah. How are you not going to call a foul with that? Doesn’t make a lot of sense,” the broadcaster remarked.

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Head trainer Drew Moore checked, and Nick Sang accompanied Jayson Tatum as he headed toward the locker room for treatment. It was an uncomfortable moment for the Celtics, especially with the incident happening so early in the contest. The cut, while visually concerning, posed no serious risk; Tatum returned the very next quarter.

Jayson Tatum wasn’t the only reason Boston escaped Orlando with another victory.

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Paul George recorded 17 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. He also added two steals and two blocks, showing his impact on both ends of the floor. His three-pointer with 1:32 remaining helped put the game out of reach.

The nine-time All-Star has averaged 20.7 points, six rebounds, and five assists through his first six games with Boston. He’s also shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range. His defensive production has been another major addition, with 2.3 steals per game. After the game, George explained how seriously he approaches the minutes when Tatum sits, particularly during the fourth quarter.

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“I do take those minutes very important. He’s doing everything we need of him. He’s playmaking, he’s getting his own shots, he’s creating, he’s defending, rebounding, he’s doing a lot. So, if I can make it easy for him, and he doesn’t have to press when he comes back in, ultimately, I’m trying to win those minutes for him.”

That approach proved valuable against Orlando. The Magic struggled to contain Boston’s defensive pressure, committing 18 turnovers, including eight in the opening quarter. Boston also controlled the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive rebounds and turning them into 15 second-chance points. Orlando managed 13 offensive boards for 12 points.

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Franz Wagner had a difficult shooting afternoon, converting just five of his 20 attempts. However, he still finished with 14 points and a career-high 12 assists. Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva led the team, with each player scoring 23 points. The Magic also had opportunities to take control, especially after tying the game at 79 early in the fourth quarter.

But they struggled to convert, shooting just 7-of-24 in the period. Boston took advantage, with its second unit helping maintain the pressure. Jayson Tatum responded by taking control of the closing stretch. He scored or assisted on nine consecutive Celtics points, repeatedly finding ways to keep Orlando at a distance.