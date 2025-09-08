Jayson Tatum Faces Fresh Challenge After Celtics Expert Explains Disrespectful Treatment

Just a few months ago, the Boston Celtics supporters were left in despair when Jayson Tatum hit the floor during the second-round series against bitter rivals the New York Knicks. Not only did that moment mark the end of their title defense, it also raised a big question mark for their upcoming season, leading to a huge salary clear-out from Boston that has seen multiple major stars leave. Tatum, who’s dealing with a ruptured Achilles tendon, is most likely to miss the entire 2025-26 campaign. And while that may make people think his sole focus will be on recovery, Celtics insider John Karalis may have thrown a spanner in the works.

That is because Karalis believes that Tatum is still far away from being the best player in the NBA, and actually needs a considerable switch to enter the conversation. Over the last four seasons, Tatum has finished top six in the MVP voting every time, but is yet to claim the coveted honor. This has led the six-time NBA All-Star to face a lot of criticism regarding his performances during the playoffs.

However, Karalis believes that the problem is his team’s playing style. “Why I think he gets overlooked is he’s he’s been very willing, especially in the playoffs, to and especially in the past few years, to accept those double teams, to give the ball up, to really make that extra pass,” Karalis said on Locked on Celtics.

The 27-year-old forward has averaged 25+ in each of his last four postseason runs with Boston. Not to mention the several clutch performances he’s delivered for the Cs in the past few seasons. However, due to the extent of stars around him, the Celtics play with a team-first approach that has simply stopped Tatum from emerging as a star in the same vein as the likes of Nikola Jokic and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

“He hasn’t had to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He hasn’t had to be Nikola Jokic, where you talk about heliocentric Jokic, when Jokic is off the floor, everything craters, and the same thing kind of happens with the Celtics in a way, but also they’ve had Brown and Porzingis and Horford and Holiday and all those guys. So, I just don’t think he plays a style that pushes him to that elite, like super ultra elite top one, two, three.”

On one hand, Nikola Jokic has emerged as an elite scorer/playmaker who has the size and the dominance to win the Nuggets games singe-handedly. Shai, on the other hand, averaged 32.7 points per game last season and was similarly also seen single-handedly dragging his team in games last season. Both the MVPs are firmly the biggest stars on their teams and according to Karalis have an X-factor that Tatum currently likes. According to the insider, you wouldn’t see him drop a 40-point performance and say, “How did he just do that?” on the contrary, players like Nikola Jokic do things that leave you in awe.

Be it the 31-point, 21-rebound, 22-assist game Jokic produced against the Phoenix Suns last season, or the way in which SGA habitually looked unstoppable last term due to his ability to score against the most difficult of defenses when his team needs him the most. If SGA does not score from the field, he does from free throws, a part of his game that has already been praised time and again.

However, according to Karalis, Tatum lacks the X-factor to actually end a season as the best player in the league. Nonetheless, that’s something the Celtics star will have to worry about only once he returns to the hardwood. That, according to a recent update from his teammate, might be a bit earlier than most expected.

Jordan Walsh provides a massive update on Jayson Tatum’s injury

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum recently underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon, which has led many to believe that he won’t be stepping on the court for the entire 2025-26 season. While this is the most likely outcome, as Joe Mazzulla and Co. will not be taking any chances with their superstar forward’s health, the most recent update from veteran star Jordan Walsh might be an indication that we might be able to see the 27-year-old before the season ends.

While chatting on his recent appearance on the Celtics Talk Podcast, Walsh revealed that JT is progressing pretty well. “We’ve seen him so often. I’ve seen him from when he messed up his Achilles to now, and it’s a big difference,” he said. “He’s moving around way better. So, he’s progressing well. I’m definitely happy to see him getting back healthy.” This is massive news for the Celtics faithful, as they want to see their star back in action as soon as possible, even if there is still no clear date around which he can be expected to return.

Well, that’s not much of a surprise given that, since the past few seasons, Jayson Tatum has been one of, if not the best, players for the illustrious franchise. But it’s not just the fans who are motivated by seeing Tatum back putting in some work; his teammates also feel the same. “To see him in the gym definitely sets a precedent for everybody else. If a guy is hurt and trying to get back, then you can do the same thing. Like, you’re perfectly healthy, you should be doing the same thing.” Walsh further suggested.

That’s great to see that despite the former NBA champion being unable to contribute on the court, he’s still actively involved with the team. Now, it remains to be seen how far Boston can go without their star forward, as they’ve already parted ways with a few of their key players, including Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to bring down their massive wage bill and avoid paying luxury taxes. Of course, if Karalis is to be believed, the situation may even help Tatum.

He will no longer have the extent of stars surrounding him last season to pass the ball to. Instead, Tatum may find himself being the main man even more often once he does return to the court.