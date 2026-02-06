Jayson Tatum Faces Mental Hurdle as Insider Explains When Celtics Star Is Returning

While the Boston Celtics are contending without Jayson Tatum, a report about the Celtics star player put a damper on this season’s progress. Last week, Chris Haynes confirmed that JT is now “re-evaluating” his situation. This was shocking since the 6x All-Star had previously faced no setbacks during his rehab. Another report confirms that it is not a physical ailment that needs help.

“It’s kind of my understanding that Tatum has reached that mental hurdle phase of his recovery, where, physically, he’s basically able to do everything,” said Insider Chris Mannix. “His body is as close to all the way back as he can get, but there is a mental hurdle that you have to get over to believe that you can go out there and make the same moves in live action, and frankly, to do it in what’s becoming more and more high-pressure situations.

This isn’t a situation where Tatum would be coming back with a full training camp, some early regular season games, be able to ease his way back in. You got to make sure that you’re not just physically ready, but you’re all the way mentally ready to come back. I don’t think anybody knows yet if and when Tatum’s going to get there this season.”

Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles during Game 4 of last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Still, optimism lingered around the league, fueled by strong internal belief in his rehab progress and occasional glimpses of on-court work. However, the conversation has now shifted away from whether he can return and toward whether he should, especially after the Celtics star’s confession.

“That’s (about the dream of returning) something I contemplate every day,” Tatum said on The Pivot Podcast. “There obviously could be some challenges. And it is a thought: Do I come back? Should I wait? It’s something that I honestly, recently, in the last two weeks or so just kind of contemplate every single day.”

To provide a comparative analysis of rushing through injury doesn’t always remain successful, Mannix shared Zach LaVine’s injury return in 2018. LaVine and Jayson Tatum also train with Drew Hanlen, so there is a familiarity between the two. LaVine joined the lineup on Jan. 13, 2018, more than 11 months after an ACL injury. He would, unfortunately, feature in 24 games only, which had some jaw-dropping performances and some head-scratching moments.

From March 15, he was on the sidelines due to knee tendinitis. LaVine’s averages over his first 12 games: 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals on 40.6/37.1/82.4 shooting splits in 24.7 minutes per game. LaVine’s averages over his final 12 games: 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals on 36.1/31.1/80.4 shooting splits in 30 minutes per game.

While the production numbers are close on paper, his efficiency took a huge hit in the latter half. In fact, LaVine was almost slow to the majority of the defensive action during his time on the court. For Jayson Tatum, context matters, and the situation is different. The Boston Celtics are actually #3 in the East, and a postseason run is very much alive.

If JT returns by then, a drop in efficiency, lack of effort on the defensive end, could be the deciding factor for the team’s loss. He openly questioned how his return might affect a group that has already found its rhythm. “They have an identity this year,” Tatum said. “Things that have clicked for them, and it’s been successful. So there is a thought in my head of like, how does that work?”

Jayson Tatum gets words of encouragement from his head coach

Over the past few months, short clips of Tatum taking mid-range jumpers during controlled workouts circulated online. But now, the question is about the mental block that he is facing currently. So, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed that uncertainty during an appearance on Zolak and Bertrand, pushing back against the idea that Tatum’s recovery has stalled.

“There’s been zero setback. He’s progressing naturally.” Mazzulla’s comments help Jayson Tatum to get his beliefs up. “He’s checking boxes. There are checkpoints you have to go through, and he’s hitting those.” Teammates and staff consistently praised his discipline and patience throughout the process.

The head coach also acknowledged the mental battle that Tatum’s facing, praising his honesty throughout the process. “As you go through an injury like this, a thousand things are going to come up,” he said. “One of the greatest things about Jayson is his openness about where he’s at as a player and as a person.”

These words of encouragement become a reassuring layer for Jayson Tatum. It’s a clear sign that Boston is only counting the positives about his return.