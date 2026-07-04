Jayson Tatum Finally Sends Farewell Message to Jaylen Brown Amid Reports of Unhappiness Over His Behavior

The parting was warm in words, but the context around it tells a different story. The Boston Celtics’ only remaining cornerstone, Jayson Tatum, has officially broken his silence following the seismic trade that sent his long-time co-star, Jaylen Brown, to the rival Philadelphia 76ers. The buildup to the trade had been full of rumors about dissatisfaction between the former duo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taking to his Instagram story, Tatum shared a poignant photo from their early days in Boston as part of his long-awaited public goodbye.

ADVERTISEMENT

“9 years! Forever grateful for all that we accomplished together, for pushing me to be a better player,” Tatum wrote in the emotional message. “From first round exits to winning a chip together I’m thankful for it all. Nothing but love and respect for you as a player and as a person! Looking forward to see how you attack this next chapter of your career and wish nothing but the best for you! Continue to be special.”

The post went up independent of and notably warmer in tone than the friction reports that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heartfelt post marks the first time Tatum has personally addressed Jaylen Brown’s shocking trade. While he emphasised a deep, shared history that spanned nearly a decade of high-stakes basketball, there’s still some external noise that needs silencing.

Jayson Tatum’s social media tribute leaned heavily on the competitive journey the two stars endured together since becoming teammates in 2017 to leading Boston to the 2024 NBA Finals championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the outward display of appreciation from Tatum, the farewell message goes parallel with reports of internal friction between both players that culminated with Brown’s trade to Philly.

According to league insider Brett Siegel, the final months of the All-Star partnership saw JT getting increasingly frustrated behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Members of Tatum’s camp had expressed externally to others in league circles that they were not happy with Brown’s demeanor,” Siegel reported.

On Thursday, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated echoed similar claims, reporting that Brown’s regular Twitch streaming reportedly became a source of frustration within the Celtics’ front office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannix also noted that Brown’s repeated public assertions that he was on the same level as Tatum were not well received by the organization.

What is clearer is what specifically set Tatum’s camp off: they reportedly took issue with Brown’s public comments about the 2025-26 season and his final goodbye, which omitted the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The friction centered on Brown’s external messaging, streaming commitments and public assertions about his standing rather than on-court conduct.

Brown’s public statement regarding the year Tatum had been sidelined with an Achilles tear, specifically, his “angle of claiming that this was the season he enjoyed the most with the Celtics.”

When Brown said that the 2025-26 season was his “favorite,” many, including Stephen A. Smith, felt it was a perceived dismissal of the buildup to the 2024 championship with Tatum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, Brown’s final goodbye only thanked the city and fans but left out the team.

The Celtics front office ultimately leveraged Brown’s supermax contract to acquire veteran forward Paul George and multiple first-round draft picks from the 76ers.

While analysts have focused on the basketball schematics of an aging PG’s fit with Tatum, Siegel’s reports suggest that a growing philosophical divide between the two stars’ respective camps made a separation inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though their historic partnership on the court has reached an abrupt, bittersweet end, Tatum’s public send-off ensures their championship legacy remains respected, despite alleged friction in the final weeks of their partnership.