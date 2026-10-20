Jayson Tatum Has Horrid Night as Pistons’ 23–0 Run Stuns Celtics in NBA Season Opener

In June 1988, Kevin McHale knew the Boston Celtics’ grip on the Eastern Conference was slipping. After the Detroit Pistons beat Boston 95–90 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, McHale approached Isiah Thomas with a message that said as much.

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“Best of luck. Go out and get ’em. Play physical. Play tough. Those Western Conference teams don’t want any part of that. Don’t be just happy to be there. You’re only halfway there.”

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Nearly four decades later, Detroit found itself writing another memorable chapter against Boston, this time with a fourth-quarter surge that left the Celtics searching for answers. The Pistons beat Boston 121–113 on Tuesday, October 20, after a 23–0 run turned a 10-point deficit into a 13-point lead, despite Paul George scoring 38 points in his Celtics debut and Jayson Tatum recording 11 assists.

Detroit’s 23–0 Run Turns the Game Upside Down

Boston appeared to have control after taking a 58–45 halftime lead, but Detroit refused to let the opener slip away. The Celtics had built their advantage by winning the second quarter 30–18, leaving the Pistons with plenty of work to do after the break.

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Detroit began chipping away in the third quarter, scoring 37 points to put pressure on Boston before the decisive fourth-quarter stretch. The Pistons then went on a 23–0 run, turning a 99–89 deficit into a 112–99 lead and leaving Boston without a response.

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Duncan Robinson and Javonte Green were central to the surge, with Robinson finding his range from beyond the arc and Green delivering crucial three-pointers. Jalen Duren also added a three-point play, helping Detroit turn a close finish into a commanding advantage.

The run lasted 4 minutes and 27 seconds, and Derrick White’s floater finally stopped the bleeding with 3:18 remaining. By then, the damage was done, and Boston had to chase a game that had looked firmly within its grasp just minutes earlier.

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Duncan Robinson and Javonte Green Lead Detroit’s Charge

Robinson finished with 21 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, while Green added 19 points and finished with a team-best plus-21 rating. Their contributions proved vital as Detroit found the shooting and energy needed to change the game’s direction.

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The Pistons had struggled from three-point range early, making just 4 of 22 attempts before the second-half turnaround. They then went 11-of-22 from deep after halftime, giving Boston’s defense a problem it could not solve in time.

Detroit also won the rebounding battle 59–45 and scored 44 points in the paint, compared with Boston’s 34. Those numbers show that the comeback was not simply a hot-shooting stretch, as the Pistons also created extra possessions and found ways to score inside.

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Cade Cunningham finished with 22 points and eight assists, while Duren contributed 22 points and nine rebounds. Detroit did not need one player to match George’s scoring total, because several players stepped up when the game demanded a response.

Paul George Delivers a Record-Setting Celtics Debut

George could hardly have asked for a stronger individual start in Boston, finishing with 38 points on 12-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-12 from three-point range. He also recorded five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 31 minutes, giving the Celtics production on both ends of the floor.

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His 38 points set a new Celtics franchise record for scoring in a debut, surpassing Kristaps Porziņģis, who scored 30 points in his first game for Boston in 2023. George’s performance was especially significant after the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in a major offseason move that brought him to Boston.

George had expressed excitement about his new home before the season, telling The Boston Globe:

“It’s refreshing. Hopefully, I can remain healthy. I think I became a journeyman along the way (of my career). At this point, I would love to be able to call Boston home. I’m fully immersing myself into this organization with the guys. I’ve been more than happy. I’m ecstatic with being here, being around these guys, like they brought something else out of me that, to be quite frank, has been buried, and that’s just a different passion. There’s a love again for this game, and I just think everything is kind of just aligning at the right time for me here.”

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George’s debut backed up that excitement, but his individual numbers could not cover up Boston’s wider problems. He finished with a plus-nine rating in a game the Celtics lost by eight, highlighting the gap between his personal production and the team’s overall performance.

Jayson Tatum’s Shooting Struggles Leave Boston Searching for Answers

Tatum finished with 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting, including 0-of-7 from three-point range, in his return after suffering an Achilles tear during the 2025 playoffs. He added four rebounds and 11 assists, showing that his playmaking remained an important part of Boston’s offense even as his shot refused to fall.

The 11 assists are worth noting because they show that Tatum was still creating opportunities for his teammates. However, he scored only two points in the second half, leaving Boston without the scoring support it needed as Detroit began to take control.

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Tatum’s return was always going to attract attention after the long recovery, but one difficult shooting night cannot establish whether his injury affected his performance. What the box score does show is that Boston needed more scoring from its franchise player once Detroit began applying pressure.

The Celtics will need Tatum to find his rhythm as the season progresses, especially with George now sharing the offensive load. Their opening-night loss raises questions about how quickly the new pairing can settle into a reliable rhythm when the game becomes difficult.

Detroit’s Identity Delivers When It Matters Most

Detroit entered the season after winning 60 games in 2025–26 and securing the Eastern Conference’s top seed before losing to Cleveland in the conference semifinals. The Pistons added John Collins and Isaiah Joe during the offseason while keeping the core of their group together.

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That continuity was visible when Detroit found itself trailing at halftime and needed a response. The Pistons kept attacking, found contributions from their supporting cast and turned their improved second-half shooting into a result that will give the team confidence early in the season.

Cunningham’s scoring and playmaking, Duren’s work inside, and the shooting of Robinson and Green gave Detroit several ways to hurt Boston. The comeback also showed why the Pistons cannot be dismissed simply because their opponents have bigger names or more established stars.

The challenge now is to build on that performance rather than treat one win as proof that Detroit has already reached its ceiling. The Pistons have a strong foundation, but consistency across the long regular season will determine how far they can go.

Boston’s New Lineup Faces an Early Test

Boston’s offseason trade for George was one of the biggest changes to its roster, with Brown moving to Philadelphia as the Celtics reshaped their team around a new pairing. The opener offered an early look at George’s scoring ability, but it also exposed the difficulty of building a new rotation around different personnel.

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George’s production was a clear positive, and Tatum’s 11 assists showed that he could contribute even when his own shooting was off. Yet Boston struggled to maintain control once Detroit began its run, and the Celtics could not find a way to stop the momentum before the deficit became too large.

The loss also raises questions about Boston’s depth and how the team will handle stretches when George is not on the floor. Detroit’s bench players made a major impact, while Boston’s lead disappeared in a matter of minutes.

It is only one game, and the Celtics have time to correct their issues. But the opening night defeat made one thing clear: a big debut from George and Tatum’s return are not enough if Boston cannot execute when the pressure rises.

A Familiar Rivalry, With a New Chapter

The Celtics and Pistons have spent decades trading important moments in the Eastern Conference. Detroit’s 1988 victory over Boston marked a shift in the conference’s balance of power, while Tuesday’s opener offered a reminder that the Pistons can still make life difficult for the Celtics.

The circumstances are different, and one regular-season win does not carry the weight of a conference finals series. Still, Detroit’s ability to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and build a 13-point lead showed the resilience that made the team successful last season.

For Boston, George’s 38 points offered a glimpse of what the new lineup can produce, but Tatum’s shooting struggles and the collapse during Detroit’s run left plenty to address. The Celtics will have to find answers quickly if they want their revamped roster to meet expectations.

Detroit, meanwhile, gets to start the season with a win over a major Eastern Conference rival. The Pistons found their response when it mattered, and Boston was left with a painful reminder that a game can turn in a hurry.