Jayson Tatum Injury Update: When Is Celtics Star Expected to Return From Achilles Injury?

The Boston Celtics had a rocky start to the 2025-26 regular season. But, two months in, the 2024 NBA champs are back in the Top 3 in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Joe Mazzulla’s biggest concern was putting up a lineup without Jayson Tatum. He has been out of action since May after sustaining an Achilles injury. And as always, his return to the roster remains the biggest question.

Earlier in October, JT told the Celtics insider Noa Dalzell, “I’ve been working my butt off for the last 24 weeks now, just trying to get healthy and trying to get 100%. It’s something that motivates me.” Simply put, the superstar forward is doing everything feasible to make a comeback this season. You can’t expect anything less from a Kobe Bryant fan.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old graced the floor with Brad Stevens on Friday. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a shirtless Jayson Tatum went through a light on-court workout. Looks like the Celtics GM is trying a hands-on approach towards JT’s speedy recovery.

Jayson Tatum throwing down a dunk never feels out of place in Boston, yet seeing it again carries real weight. The NBA champion continues his comeback from a torn Achilles and has remained absent for all 30 of the Celtics’ games so far this season, making every positive sign feel significant.

Now comes the more important question. The one that every Cs fan is waiting to know since JT left the court crying and in pain in May. Yes, his return timeline. When will Tatum put on the #0 jersey for Boston?

Is Jayson Tatum totally sidelined from the 2025-26 NBA Season?

Boston is navigating a campaign that feels unfamiliar in every sense. Through the opening stretch, the Celtics have yet to deploy Jayson Tatum, who remains inactive while rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered during round one of last year’s postseason against the New York Knicks. Consequently, the franchise cornerstone has watched the entire season unfold from the bench. Still, the recovery arc has offered steady optimism rather than concern.

For now, Tatum stays out, yet the outlook remains bright. Importantly, a full season shutdown was never declared. Because the setback occurred early in the playoffs, his comeback window stayed realistic. Forecasts have floated for February, March, or even playoff time. Either way, his return feels inevitable. Therefore, the Boston Celtics must stay competitive now so those future minutes carry real stakes.

Hope has quietly taken over Boston again. Despite an uneven opening, the Celtics have steadied themselves while Jayson Tatum grinds through recovery with relentless intent. His presence remains absent, yet his influence never fades. Encouraging workouts, patient planning, and belief fuel the wait. Now the mission is simple. Stay ready. Because when Tatum returns, the moment will matter.