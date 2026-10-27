“Tatum Must Have Some Meatballs and Marinara”: Brian Scalabrine Takes Subtle Shot at Jaylen Brown After Backtracking Wild Celtics Report

The drama doesn’t cease to exist. Celtics announcer Brian Scalabrine tried to clarify his explosive claim about Jaylen Brown earlier. But the drama surrounding the former Celts’ teammates did not stop there. During tonight’s match-up against the Chicago Bulls, Scalabrine and his partner, announcer Drew Carter, turned their attention to Jayson Tatum, making a sarcastic callback to the issue.

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Basically, the duo stirred the pot.

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With the C’s leading 66-54 at halftime, Carter pointed to Tatum’s numbers and remarked, “Yeah, 19-6 and 6. That guy’s got a great PR team.” Brian Scalabrine followed with his own jab:

“He (Tatum) must have some meatballs and marinara going on with the Bulls. He’s got something going on with the Bulls right now.”

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If noticed closely, particular words have a backstory. While discussing the public narratives surrounding his relationship with Tatum, Jaylen Brown had suggested that his former teammate had “a great PR team.”

He also used food references to joke about the supposed tension, including a mention of “lamb chops and gravy.”

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Scalabrine’s “meatballs and marinara” line is an intended callback.

Rather than being a random food reference, it appeared to play into the running joke about Brown’s suggestion that Tatum’s public image was being carefully managed. Even Carter’s comment about the PR team reinforced the connection.

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The duo’s comments came shortly after Brian Scalabrine addressed the controversy surrounding his report on Jaylen Brown.

Speaking during NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage, he acknowledged that his original characterization had oversimplified the situation. “He technically, technically didn’t demand to be traded,” Scalabrine said.

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When Carter pressed him on what Brown had allegedly demanded, Scalabrine admitted, “I have no idea.” He maintained that Brown had presented the Celtics’ front office with conditions, but could not clarify the precise demands or what the consequences would have been if the organization refused.

He did find himself in trouble for making a huge allegation without anything to back it up. And to make things worse, he took a sarcastic jab at Jaylen Brown.

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The original claim came during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s The Starting Lineup, where Scalabrine alleged that Brown wanted out of Boston and preferred a move to Milwaukee.

Immediately after that, ESPN insider Shams Charania challenged that account. He reported that Brown’s camp denied requesting a trade and that Boston’s front office initiated the move after an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Scalabrine has now qualified his initial trade-demand claim without providing the details behind the alleged ultimatum.

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Yet his comments during the game suggest the story has not left the Celtics’ broadcast booth. With Brown’s account and the original report still at odds, the underlying dispute remains unresolved.