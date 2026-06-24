“Jayson Tatum Needs to Step Up”: Celtics Star Urged to End Jaylen Brown Saga After Brad Stevens’ Trade Remark

The Boston Celtics did something few people ever expected: they put Jaylen Brown on the table.

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According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania, Boston included Brown in its failed pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Bucks ultimately sent the two-time MVP to Miami. The trade never happened, but the fallout remains. Brad Stevens has refused to guarantee Brown’s future, rival teams continue monitoring the situation, and one voice has remained noticeably silent throughout it all: Jayson Tatum.

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“The only person that hasn’t talked during this whole scenario has been Jayson Tatum,” ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg pointed out on Get Up.

“Brad Stevens said what he needed to say. And you know what? I think Jayson Tatum needs to step up and say, ‘That’s my dude. We won a championship. We’re gonna try to run it back one more time.'”

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Greenberg’s criticism wasn’t really about basketball. It was about leadership. While Stevens has addressed the speculation and Brown has found himself at the center of trade discussions, Tatum has remained publicly silent throughout the saga.

The timing of Greenberg’s comments is significant. Brown’s name wasn’t merely floated in speculation this summer. According to Windhorst, Boston formally offered Brown and draft compensation to Milwaukee during the Giannis sweepstakes.

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When the Bucks chose Miami’s package instead, Boston was left dealing with an uncomfortable reality: the organization had publicly signaled that even a franchise cornerstone like Brown was not untouchable under the right circumstances.

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Shams Charania later reported that while Boston is not actively shopping Brown, the organization has continued listening to calls from interested teams. That lingering uncertainty is exactly why Stevens faced repeated questions about Brown’s future during his post-draft media availability.

The case for keeping the duo together remains compelling. Since Tatum joined Brown in Boston in 2017, the pair has reached multiple Eastern Conference Finals, two NBA Finals, and delivered Banner 18 in 2024. Brown earned Finals MVP during that championship run, while the partnership has produced one of the league’s most successful homegrown eras. Across 499 regular-season games together, the duo has posted a 332-167 record, good for a .665 winning percentage.

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Even in 2025-26, after Tatum returned from Achilles rehab, Boston went 11-2 in games the two stars played together.

Brad Stevens talks about the relationship with Jaylen Brown

Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics used the No. 27 pick to bring in Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. However, the spotlight was elsewhere. As GM, Brad Stevens stepped to the podium, the questions barely touched Boston’s newest addition. Instead, they kept circling back to one name: Jaylen Brown.

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“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us. I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys. So, obviously, you never know,” Stevens said. “But at the same time, I think the one thing I want to make very clear is how valued he’s always been. He’s been amazing. He’s been an amazing teammate, a great person to be around.”

Stevens’ answer immediately became the story. While he repeatedly praised Brown, he also declined multiple opportunities to offer a simple guarantee that the four-time All-Star would be on Boston’s opening-night roster. For many observers, that distinction mattered. After all, Brown had already been included in Boston’s pursuit of Giannis, making any refusal to rule out future moves impossible to ignore.

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Stevens also revealed that he had held multiple meetings with Brown throughout the offseason and maintained regular contact with his representatives while trade speculation intensified. The Celtics executive said the organization wanted to be “as proactive and upfront as possible” amid what he acknowledged was an unusually difficult situation for the star forward.

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“Whether that run ends 10 years from now, when he retires, or before, there’s a lot to celebrate. We have a great relationship and an open relationship where we talk about everything. But I don’t want to predict the future. I look at it as this is our team,” the Celtics GM further mentioned.

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Whether Brown ultimately remains in Boston may depend on factors far beyond anything Tatum says publicly. Stevens still has a roster to build, salary-cap decisions to navigate, and a championship window to protect. But Greenberg’s argument was never about front-office strategy. It was about leadership. After nine seasons together, a championship, and the most serious trade speculation of Brown’s Celtics career, Greenberg believes the franchise face should make his position known.