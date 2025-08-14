Jayson Tatum Reveals Key Secret in Rehab Message As Celtics Make Major Roster Decision

After a chaotic offseason that saw Boston trade two starters and prepare for a full season without their franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum surfaced online with a subtle but telling message. The five-time All-NBA forward, sidelined indefinitely with a torn Achilles, shared a glimpse into the grind of his recovery. And while the Celtics may not be championship contenders in 2025–26, Tatum’s tone sent a different kind of signal.

On Thursday, Tatum gave fans an unfiltered glimpse into how he’s handling the grind. The clip came from his Instagram. In the middle of a gym session, Tatum filmed himself post-rehab, grinning as he bantered with Celtics athletic trainer Nick Sang.

“Rehab station. Lift after that. That’s Nick Rehab Box. What’s in the box, bro? It’s a secret. Some bullshit in that box. That’s what it is. Six days a week, bro. I ain’t in here six days a week for no reason. I’m just saying, normal people work five days a week….Here you go, here you go. Are you normal? Are you normal?” The clip ends with Tatum tagging Sang and sprinkling the screen with laughing emojis, but the message underneath is crystal clear. This rehab isn’t about getting back, it’s about getting better.

via Imago Mar 15, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

May 12, 2025. Game 4 vs. the Knicks. Tatum goes down, grabbing at his right leg. The worst fears were confirmed the next day: a ruptured Achilles. The Celtics’ title hopes died on the same night their star collapsed on the Garden floor. President Brad Stevens has refused to set one official return timeline. Outside doctors projected eight to twelve months. Kevin Durant sat out 18 after his own rupture. But every time Tatum is seen walking without a boot, Celtics fans light up.

A scout recently told Steve Bulpett that Tatum looked “ahead of schedule” while instructing at a Las Vegas camp. Still, Boston’s brass is expected to play the long game, prioritizing a full recovery over a rushed comeback during what’s shaping up to be a transitional year.

Boston makes its move

While Tatum grinds in silence, Boston’s front office has made noise. In what looks like the first major domino of the Celtics’ post-Tatum transition, the team is expected to elevate Payton Pritchard into the starting point guard role, per FastbreakJournal.com. That means newly-acquired Anfernee Simons, the headline return in the Jrue Holiday deal, will be moving to the bench, at least for now.

Simons, on an expiring $27.7 million contract, brings elite scoring punch (19.3 PPG last season), but sources say Boston is still open to moving him. If he stays, he’ll operate as a high-volume sixth man, an instant offense option behind Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Pritchard, on the other hand, is stepping into the spotlight After winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2024–25, he’s earned his shot. In 80 games last season, he put up 14.3 points and shot 40.7% from deep. But it’s his three starts that sealed the deal, 21.7 points, 7.3 assists, five rebounds, numbers that now demand a full-time role.

This Celtics roster looks nothing like the group that made the Eastern Conference Finals just three months ago. Jrue Holiday is gone, so is Porzingis, and Al Horford might not even return. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is out with no timetable. Pritchard’s promotion is as much about fit as it is about faith. He knows the system, is battle-tested, and has earned the locker room. And while Simons may have the higher ceiling, the Celtics are betting on culture and continuity.