Jayson Tatum’s Celtics Teammate Reveals Changed Locker Room Dynamics, Provides Crucial Injury Update

The Boston Celtics’ championship roster has been fundamentally reshaped. One year after hoisting their 18th banner, the team faces a daunting new reality: franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum is sidelined with a torn Achilles, and the locker room is adjusting to a “weird” and different energy. And according to Celtics forward Jordan Walsh, the transition is palpable.

Walsh didn’t sugarcoat it when asked by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg how different things feel with so many new faces in town. “Yeah, man. It’s already weird. The energy is already different. You can feel it. It’s kind of like everybody’s trying to find their footing,” Walsh admitted during a recent sit-down. “Everybody’s trying to kind of like make a way, ’cause it’s a bunch of young guys who, you know, are not necessarily proven. You know, it’s a lot of potential and unproven talent that’s on the team.”

The Celtics moved on from Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Luke Kornet. Al Horford remains unsigned. That leaves Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a slew of fresh blood to figure it out. White, who delivered a career-best 16.4 points per game last season, now shoulders an expanded offensive role as the Celtics enter a transitional period with muted expectations.

In a candid interview with Sports Illustrated, White acknowledged the bittersweet nature of these changes. “It is a business at the end of the day,” he reflected on seeing teammates like Jrue, KP, and Luke leave. “You wish we could play with them forever, but this is kind of the way it is. I always wish them the best. There will be a lot of fun when we see them again, and I’m just excited to play with the people we do have.” White’s optimistic outlook underscores the Celtics’ intent to rebuild around their remaining core while giving younger players opportunities to prove themselves.

Boston’s locker room, once anchored by seasoned veterans and star power, is now a mix of young talent and hopeful prospects. Forward Jordan Walsh, the team’s most senior rookie at 21, described summer workouts at the Auerbach Center as a “dog fight.” The young contingent, including Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams, Max Shulga, and RJ Luis Jr., now has a golden opportunity to carve out roles. Walsh, who impressed in the NBA Summer League with averages of 15 points and solid shooting percentages, hinted at a readiness to embrace a bigger role and “build [his] legacy” in Boston.

via Imago Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Walsh, entering his third season, may not be a veteran by league standards, but he’s one of the few remaining Celtics with institutional knowledge of what it took to win in 2024. That experience matters, especially in a locker room now full of questions.

Jayson Tatum’s recovery and impact beyond the court

Despite the injury, Jayson Tatum continues to influence the team positively. Undergoing surgery within 24 hours of his Achilles rupture was a critical step in his rehabilitation, and recent reports have been encouraging. Tatum has been spotted walking without a protective boot and working out intensively with his trainer, Nick Sang, signaling a strong commitment to recovery. “Yeah. Yeah. I mean, the energy in the gym changes when he walks through,” Walsh said. “He’s not the most vocal guy, you know, but he’s more of a silent leader.”

According to Walsh, the difference in Tatum’s mobility has been noticeable. On the Celtics Talk podcast, Walsh praised the All-Star’s dedication. “We’ve seen him so often,” Walsh said. “He’s moving around way better. So, he’s progressing well. To see him in the gym definitely sets a precedent for everybody else. If a guy is hurt and trying to get back, then you can do the same thing. Like, you’re perfectly healthy, you should be doing the same thing.”

The injury suffered during the second round of the 2025 playoffs against the Knicks ended Boston’s title defense hopes overnight. But Jayson Tatum’s relentless approach to rehab has quietly set a tone for the team. There’s no clear timetable for Tatum’s return. Celtics President Rich Gotham recently said that the team is not focused on timelines right now, and they will evaluate everything as the season progresses. But from Walsh’s perspective, the commitment is already having ripple effects.

The Celtics’ front office remains busy. In an effort to reduce luxury tax penalties, they waived two-way forward Miles Norris and signed rookie big, Amari Williams to a two-way deal. In a recent trade, Utah received Georges Niang and draft picks for two-way wing RJ Luis Jr., and the team signed veteran Chris Boucher to improve the frontcourt. Boston currently fields a youthful, somewhat experimental roster, with just three guards, seven forwards, and four big men, alongside three two-way players. The roster’s youth and inexperience represent a stark contrast to the championship-caliber team of the prior season.

via Imago Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics celebrates after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Anfernee Simons, acquired in the Jrue Holiday trade, remains a focal point of speculation. With a sizable $27.6 million expiring contract, the Celtics are actively seeking ways to trade him before the deadline to further ease financial burdens. Even though Simons had a strong season, averaging 19.3 points per game, questions about his fit in Boston’s system and playoff success made trade talks difficult.

The Celtics are not expected to contend for a title without Jayson Tatum for much, if not all, of the season, and with a restructured roster. However, with Derrick White and Jaylen Brown stepping into leadership roles, and promising young players vying for minutes, the season could serve as a critical building block for the franchise’s next championship window.

As White puts it, “It’s obviously a different year than last year, but I think we have the same expectations and standards. So I’ve been attacking this offseason as, ‘I gotta get better.’ It’s been really fun trying to get in the gym and improve on things that I need to work on. When we get back to Boston, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The Celtics don’t have the same super team feel as a year ago, but what they do have is fire in the gym and a locker room still anchored by stars. The energy is different in Boston. But it’s far from dead.