Jayson Tatum Sends Emotional Notes to Porzingis & Jrue Holiday as Celtics Stars Face Trade Threat

One injury. That’s all it took for the Boston Celtics to go from being a championship-winning team to dismantling their star-studded core. It wasn’t only Jayson Tatum whose season ended as he tore his Achilles tendon during the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals; the entire team’s season came to a halt. Although changes were already on the way, with the Cs boasting a massive wage bill, Tatum’s long-term absence changed the front office’s perspective about the franchise’s future. So much so, despite the offseason barely tipping off, they’ve made two massive moves.

Yes, if you’re not aware, Boston’s championship core has been broken. Jrue Holiday was the first victim of this revamp, with the veteran point guard being shipped to Portland, where he’ll now suit up for the Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, in another shocking move, the Celtics’ big man Kristaps Porzingis is heading to Atlanta to team up with Trae Young and Co. Of course, these exits are tough ones to take for not just the Boston faithful but also for their players. That’s why Jayson Tatum, who despite being injured, couldn’t help but express his emotions.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react after a play during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics superstar bid farewell to his teammates after the trades on Instagram. First came in Holiday, “2 Gold medals and a championship! Forever grateful to have been your teammate. Great player and better person. My dawg for life.” Tatum wrote, expressing how grateful he is for being Holiday’s teammate. Then he posted another story saying one last goodbye to Porzingis. “Big fella! Never a doubt what you meant to this city and this team. Thankful for you always, champ!” Tatum captioned a picture of them together.