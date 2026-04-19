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Jayson Tatum Surpasses Kobe Bryant’s Record, Jaylen Brown Gets Hot in Blowout Win vs 76ers

Ubong Richard

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Apr 19, 2026 | 6:03 PM EDT

HomeNBA

Jayson Tatum Surpasses Kobe Bryant’s Record, Jaylen Brown Gets Hot in Blowout Win vs 76ers

Ubong Richard

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Apr 19, 2026 | 6:03 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

Less than a year ago, he could only watch. He sat in a wheelchair and saw the Celtics bow out to the Knicks in the second round of the 2025 playoffs, his torn Achilles taking away what might have been a defining run. “I remember when I got injured, there was a lot of uncertainty,” he said before Game 1. “The playoffs weren’t a sure thing, and now that I get that opportunity, I couldn’t be more happy.”

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On Sunday at TD Garden, Jayson Tatum made sure that opportunity didn’t go to waste. The Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-91 to take a 1-0 series lead, and Tatum was at the center of it all. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, where he set the tone early. By halftime, he already had 21 points, eight boards, and five assists, with Boston firmly in control.

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Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score

Boston Celtics

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Sam Hauser28:29124-64-60-072010214
Jayson Tatum32:25259-171-76-6117120120
Neemias Queta15:08135-50-03-421001512
Jaylen Brown30:012611-212-22-243220323
Derrick White32:43104-102-70-136110124
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Nikola Vucevic17:3031-31-20-063200413
Payton Pritchard34:24124-122-92-336210221
Jordan Walsh14:4052-51-30-222000014
Luka Garza14:1271-41-44-42100025
Baylor Scheierman15:1752-51-30-02000118
Ron Harper Jr.04:1052-21-10-00000003
Hugo Gonzalez01:0100-00-00-01000003
Dalano BantonDNP
Max Shulga DNP
Amari WilliamsDNP
TEAM TOTAL12345-90 (50%)16-44 (36.4%)17-22 (77.3%)43318732132

Philadelphia 76ers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Kelly Oubre Jr.31:18105-140-50-1721002-21
Paul George28:26174-81-28-9412001-10
Adem Bona14:2131-30-01-23010030
VJ Edgecombe33:58136-160-51-1332202-26
Tyrese Maxey36:32218-201-44-5183004-29
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Andre Drummond21:2321-20-10-0523113-19
Quentin Grimes24:4073-61-20-0422002-13
Dominick Barlow14:5341-60-02-2300001-15
Justin Edwards17:0373-91-30-1600002-21
Trendon Watford7:0263-40-00-0100000-1
Dalen Terry6:1410-20-11-2220000-2
Jabari Walker4:1000-00-00-0100000-3
Johni BroomeDNP
Kyle LowryDNP
TEAM TOTAL9135-90 (38.9%)4-23(17.4%)17-23(73.9%)4020143120-32

Tatum Makes History, Passes Kobe

The first half carried extra weight. With one of his early threes, Tatum moved past the late Kobe Bryant into 11th on the all-time playoff three-pointers list, reaching 293 for his career. Furthermore, it was the kind of milestone that felt right on a night like this, as it involved a big stage, a big moment, and complete control. He dictated the pace from the opening quarter, as there was a strong drive for a rare dunk, a quick read that led to a full-court assist to Jordan Walsh, and a steady diet of mid-range buckets over Tyrese Maxey. Add in six free throws, and Boston had an early cushion that never really felt threatened.

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Jaylen Brown Catches Fire

If Tatum built the lead, Jaylen Brown made sure it stayed buried. The visiting team showed brief signs of life in the third quarter, but Brown erased any hope. There was a steal in transition, a pull-up three, and then another deep shot moments later that stretched the lead back out. One coast-to-coast sequence, where he blew past multiple defenders, brought the crowd to its feet and effectively ended the contest.

Brown finished with 26 points, leading all scorers, along with four rebounds and three assists.

Key Performers and Underperformers

On the Celtics’ side, six different players scored at least 10 points in a complete team effort. Tatum and Brown were the headliners, but Vucevic’s back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter buried Philadelphia’s comeback attempt. Sam Hauser chipped in efficiently off the bench (12 points), as he drained his first three-point attempt of the game.

Philadelphia shot just 33.3 percent from the field in the first half, with only Tyrese Maxey in double figures at the break. Oubre Jr. had a first-half slam to show for his efforts, but finished 0-for-5 from three, as he missed a wide-open look early in the third quarter that could have trimmed the lead to 12. Paul George and the supporting cast offered little resistance, as Philadelphia committed eight first-half turnovers and made just three three-pointers all game to Boston’s 11. Without Joel Embiid, who is out following an appendectomy, the 76ers had no answers for what the Celtics brought, and it showed in every quarter.

Game 2 is Tuesday, and Philadelphia will need a dramatically different performance to make this a series. For Boston, the formula already looks clear. Tatum is back, Brown is rolling, and the Celtics are once again in control.

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association.

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Ved Vaze

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