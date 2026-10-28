Jayson Tatum Takes Stance on Beef With Jaylen Brown While Celtics Announcers Continue to Troll 76ers Star on Live Broadcast

Brian Scalabrine is shooting his shot for Jayson Tatum’s PR team. One unconfirmed story and a little dig on the mic later, ‘Scal’ once again took indirect shots at the former Boston Celtics player, Jaylen Brown, and left his colleague in splits. The timing couldn’t be any better. The Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum officially shut down any further public discussion regarding his fractured relationship with former teammate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following Boston’s thrilling 125–124 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets, where Tatum poured in 40 points, including a dramatic 17-foot buzzer-beater, the franchise centerpiece drew a clear boundary regarding his traded co-star, who now suits up for the Philadelphia 76ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked postgame whether he had spoken to Jaylen Brown recently to clear the air following a series of passive-aggressive social media exchanges, Tatum offered a short, succinct statement.

“I said my piece. I’m not going to make any more comments on it,” Tatum stated, according to Celtics reporter Daniel Donabedian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayson Tatum‘s stance follows days of mounting media speculation after Brown responded with a blue cap emoji (slang for calling out a lie) to Tatum’s earlier comments expressing surprise over the offseason trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George. While Tatum previously insisted that he reached out to Brown via phone and text while wishing him well, his latest postgame remarks confirm he no longer intends to engage in a public back-and-forth.

Yet, as Tatum attempts to quiet the drama, the Celtics’ broadcast booth is a whole other story. Particularly where Brian Scalabrine and his unrivaled sense of humor are concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, when asked about Tatum’s comments, Brown had said, “Jayson comes from a wonderful family. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He got a great PR team. It’s no beef, but might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. He should stay ready at all times.”

During live game coverage of the Celtics-Nets game, play-by-play announcer Drew Carter and commentator Brian Scalabrine repeatedly poked fun at the PR comment from Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Tatum walked toward the locker room, the broadcast duo had some fun.

“Jayson Tatum,” Carter said. “He’s a bad man,” Scalabrine replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

To that, Carter wittily piggybacked with, “He’s a bad man. No cap,” taking a direct shot at Brown’s emoji response.

“And a heck of a PR team,” Scalabrine quipped back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the fourth quarter, with Boston holding a narrow lead over Brooklyn, the announcers continued their sarcastic commentary while highlighting Tatum’s stat line of 34 points, eight assists, 16-of-20 free throws, and zero turnovers by that point.

“Jayson Tatum, not to do more PR work for him, but 34 points, eight assists. 16-for-20 at the line, zero turnovers. A big fat zero turnovers for number zero,” Carter noted.

“If I was doing PR work for Jayson Tatum, I would just remind everybody who led the league in turnovers last year—but I’m not doing that,” Scalabrine chimed in. In so many words, he just casually dropped that Jaylen Brown led the NBA in turnovers with 259 in the 2025-26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just that reminder had Carter struggling to speak from laughter. “Careful,” Carter warned playfully.

Scalabrine was decidedly not, claiming, “It’s too easy, it’s too easy. It actually is too easy,” to reveal it.

Carter had more speechless laughter till he conceded, “Hey… I’m not going down that road again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Scalabrine is a legend on the court and on the mic.

Brian Scalabrine Continues to Extend Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Friction

Barely a few hours before Jayson Tatum declined to comment on Brown, Brian Scalabrine was on the back foot regarding the whole drama. The broadcast trolling comes on the heels of a chaotic reporting week for the 2008 Celtics champ.

During a recent broadcast of his SiriusXM NBA Radio show, Scalabrine alleged that Brown issued an ultimatum to the Celtics’ front office, claiming, “My understanding is Jaylen Brown went to the organization and had a list of demands. And it was like, ‘You either do this, or you trade me.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brown’s camp denied the report, Scalabrine walked back his claims on NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show before tip-off against the Chicago Bulls.

“To be fair, after the 48 calls I fielded today, and I listened, he technically—technically—didn’t demand to be traded,” said Scalabrine. “I just summed it all up. I summed up the entire word salad and kept it simple, but I think that’s what kind of got me in trouble. I didn’t get to the bottom of all of that. I didn’t even know that this was gonna be a thing. It’s one of those things that lived in my mind for months. I finally used it because we’re talking about the weirdest stuff, and now, it’s out there.”

Though he was off on that front, Scalabrine was not going to let this pass. Taking Browns’ ‘lamb chops and gravy’ reference, he stirred the broadcast booth with his unhinged commentary during their 134-99 win over the Bulls on October 26, 2026.

Similar to tonight, Carter pointed out Tatum’s stat line: “Yeah, 19-6 and 6. That guy’s got a great PR team.” Although contrary to his comments, Tatum finished the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scalabrine did him one better and followed up with this gem:

“He (Tatum) must have some meatballs and marinara going on with the Bulls. He’s got something going on with the Bulls right now.”

With Tatum refusing to feed the media circus and the Celtics maintaining a strong early-season record, here comes Brian Scalabrine ensuring there’s a buffet on November 10, when Brown and the 76ers host the Celtics in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena for their first head-to-head matchup as rivals.