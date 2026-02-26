Jayson Tatum to Face Two Crucial Hurdles Before Celtics Return After Participating in 5-on-5, Says Shams Charania

Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics (38-19) have been defying expectations this season in the absence of Jayson Tatum. Much of the credit goes to Jaylen Brown, Neemias Queta, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. But Shams Charania has a promising update for Celtics fans as we approach playoff season. The insider on Wednesday spoke of a patient, layered approach that’s been adopted in Tatum’s rehab process, while maintaining full faith in the player’s intuition.

“Jayson Tatum has been a full go in five-on-five scrimmages with the Celtics,” Charania said on NBA on ESPN. “Right now, it’s about him continuing to put in the time, continuing to get his conditioning up, and that comes through a number of practices and scrimmages.”

After Tatum’s promising inclusion into the G League setup earlier this month, Charania has revealed the two most essential components of his recovery journey: the physical and the mental.

“There are two elements right now at play, one is increasing the strength in both of his calves off of that Achilles tendon injury, and the big hurdle of all of this is getting 100% there on the mental side, getting the confidence in his leg fully when he’s back,” Charania said.

Everything was going right for Tatum and the Celtics in May 2025. After two opening losses in the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the New York Knicks, Boston fought back in the third game to make it 2-1 and were gunning to make it 2-2 in Game 4. That’s when tragedy struck, and Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon despite scoring 42 points until that point in the game.

As things stand now, the tough portion of his recovery journey is behind him. The light at the end of the tunnel is visible, and the timing couldn’t be any better. However, Charania asserts that Tatum’s return won’t be rushed.

Imago Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“The common theme that I’ve gotten from people around Jayson Tatum is that he will be back on the floor when ‘JT feels like JT,'” Charania added. “A dozen people here, doctors, Celtics officials, Jayson Tatum himself, they’re going to gather in a room and get him to the point where he wants to be, which is in March, and as we get closer and closer to the playoffs, make a decision about whether he’s able to make it back out on the floor.”

The buzz around Tatum’s potential return intensified when the star was seen murmuring “I’m ready” to himself courtside after a clutch win against the Miami Heat in January. Regardless of whether he returns this season, the Celtics star is now among the notable ones who’ve successfully recovered from this serious injury.

Achilles Injuries in the NBA – A Noteworthy List Featuring Kobe Bryant

While some fans will be surprised that a Jayson Tatum return is making headlines less than 12 months after he suffered his season-ending Achilles tendon injury, players like Kevin Durant (18 months) and Klay Thompson (30+ months) have taken their own time while recovering from their respective injuries of the same kind.

Achilles ruptures typically require 10-18 months to return to the league and reach peak performance. But there have been a few players who’ve defied norms with unexpectedly quick comebacks under 12 months, often at career risk.

9x NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins tore his Achilles tendon in January 1992 at age 32. He returned less than 10 months later in November and went on to average 29.9 points per game that season. Former Portland Trail Blazers player Wesley Matthews suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon in March 2015, during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. Against all odds, the shooting guard returned in under eight months and signed a $70 million deal with the Mavericks, ironically, playing until 2024.

The legendary Kobe Bryant is also on this list. At 34, the Los Angeles Lakers star tore his Achilles tendon in April 2013, returning to the court in December. However, his rushed eight-month return was marked by a host of injuries as he entered the twilight of his career, yet it was still a commendable feat.

Tatum’s return will make him a part of this distinguished list. However, the only one who decides when that will be – is Tatum himself.

As mentioned before, the Celtics are doing much more than just okay in Tatum’s absence. This confirms that Mazzulla and the coaching staff do not need his services in the regular season. They will most likely be in the playoffs, and that’s when they will count on their star to deliver. Can he pick up where he left off in the Eastern Conference semifinals? It will surely be a storybook ending if the Celtics go on to win their 19th championship from there.