Jayson Tatum Warned About Facing Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Fate as Celtics Star Nears Injury Return

Jayson Tatum’s comeback is suddenly within reach. After nearly a year away from the court, the Boston Celtics star is approaching the final phase of his recovery from the devastating Achilles injury that halted his postseason run last May.

Reports now indicate that Tatum could return as soon as Friday when Boston faces the Dallas Mavericks. The forward has already resumed full five-on-five work, a significant milestone after spending roughly ten months rehabbing the ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 29, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) against the Phoenix Suns during the home opener at US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Lakers 119-99. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

However, the moment also revives a sobering precedent from NBA history. Tatum has often cited Kobe Bryant as one of the biggest influences on his career. Bryant suffered the same injury in 2013, and his path back to the court became one of the league’s most famous examples of how complicated an Achilles recovery can become.

Bryant ruptured his left Achilles tendon late in the 2013 regular season while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 34 years old, the injury threatened to end his career.

The Lakers star pushed through rehabilitation quickly and returned in December of that year. Bryant played 27 minutes in his comeback game against the Toronto Raptors and scored 22 points while attempting 18 shots.

Over six games following his return, Bryant averaged 13.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Despite the long layoff, he logged heavy minutes as he attempted to regain his rhythm.

However, the comeback quickly took another turn.

During a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 17, Bryant hyperextended his left knee while backing into Tony Allen in the post. The play resulted in a fracture of the lateral tibial plateau in his shin.

The injury sidelined him again and forced another lengthy recovery period.

Although Bryant returned later in the 2014 season, the physical dominance that defined his earlier years gradually faded. Multiple injuries followed in the final stages of his career before he retired in April 2016.

For players returning from Achilles injuries, Bryant’s experience remains one of the clearest reminders that rushing back can create new risks.

Celtics Must Balance Urgency With Patience

Boston’s situation creates a different type of pressure.

The Celtics enter the final stretch of the regular season with a 41-20 record while remaining firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The team has managed to thrive even without its franchise forward.

Jaylen Brown has led the offensive charge during Tatum’s absence, helping Boston maintain its position near the top of the conference standings.

At the same time, the Celtics coaching staff has been cautious when discussing Tatum’s timeline. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has repeatedly emphasized that the decision to return ultimately rests with the player and the medical staff overseeing his recovery.

That approach reflects the broader reality of Achilles injuries in the modern NBA.

Imago Feb 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the basketball against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Recent history offers another example of how patience can shape the recovery process. Kevin Durant suffered his own Achilles rupture during the 2019 NBA Finals while playing for the Golden State Warriors. After signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant chose to sit out the entire following season rather than rush back during the NBA bubble.

The extended recovery proved valuable. Durant returned in December 2020 and eventually regained elite form. Now with the Houston Rockets, the veteran forward continues to perform at a high level while averaging 26.3 points this season.

Klay Thompson followed a similar path after tearing his ACL in the 2019 Finals. He spent extended time recovering before returning to the league and continues contributing in a bench role with the Dallas Mavericks.

Those examples highlight the delicate balance facing Boston and its star forward.

Tatum appears close to returning to the court. However, the Celtics also understand that the bigger goal lies in the months ahead. If he does return before the playoffs, Boston immediately strengthens its championship hopes. Yet the lessons from Bryant’s experience remain clear. An Achilles comeback is rarely just about returning. It is about returning the right way.