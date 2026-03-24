Jayson Tatum’s Son Deuce Reveals Bright Side of Celtics Star’s Achilles Injury

For the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury was a potential season-wrecker. For his son, Deuce, it was an unexpected gift.

Jayson Tatum’s return to the court is getting mixed reviews from fans and analysts alike. Boston Celtics supporters were eager to welcome their star rejoining the team earlier this month. Skepticism was in the air at the TD Garden when JT made his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks, with a few fans questioning if this was the right decision. But JT’s biggest fan was beaming for his role model, who overcame a grueling rehabilitation schedule and made a speedy comeback against all odds.

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Of course, we’re talking about Tatum’s son, Deuce. The eight-year-old has been by JT’s side since his rookie season, witnessing NBA Finals runs and Championship wins. But watching his dad recover from his Achilles injury was a blessing in disguise.

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“When Daddy first got injured, I felt sad,” Deuce wrote in the opening lines of his letter to JT as published in Slam magazine. “To try to make him happy, I would give him a hug or tell my brother Dylan to come over and cuddle with him. I’d ask my dad what he was sad about and give him ideas on other things to do instead of doing whatever he’s sad about…One good thing about the injury that I like is that Dylan and I got to do stuff with him, like lie with him and do fun things with him. I was happy that I still had someone to play with.”

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Deuce, who was born in 2017 to Jayson Tatum and his high school girlfriend Toriah Lachell Mimms (they split soon after but co-parent amicably), further revealed how he served as his dad’s personal assistant/nurse at home, while also accompanying him to the Celtics practice facility.

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“If he needed help and wanted to get on his crutches, but he was on the scooter, I would take the scooter and put it wherever he wanted it to stay. Sometimes Nick [Sang, the Celtics trainer] would take it. When we went in the sprinter to go places, he would go up the stairs, and I would take his walker and fold it up for him, then I would carry it up the stairs and give it back to him…During rehab, sometimes I went to the practice facility with him. That’s where he got to do stuff on the scar. If I asked, What is that on your foot? He would say, Well, that’s my Achilles. Right now, Nick is fixing it, putting stuff on it so I could feel better and get to the games,” Deuce added.

Tatum, who turned 28 this month, is known to have a close relationship with Deuce, both on the court and off it. He prioritizes daily involvement like school drop-offs despite his busy NBA travel schedule.

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Deuce is often seen mimicking his dad’s dribbling style during pre-game warmups. Jayson Tatum co-authored the 2024 children’s book Baby Dunks-a-Lot, inspired by his son, reading it to him nightly, even during the 2020 bubble.

Deuce documents jokes about Tatum’s toughness in a wholesome letter

Kids all across the world are notorious for their unfiltered comments stemming from their innocence. Deuce is no different. He wrote in his letter about JT’s physical therapy sessions, unintentionally poking fun at his dad’s physical attributes. “After seeing Daddy go through surgery and physical therapy, on a scale from 1 to 100 for how tough he is, I would say he’s an 79. Because he’s not as strong as, like, bodybuilders and stuff, but he is really, really, really strong.”

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USA Today via Reuters Apr 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) with his son Deuce during warmups before a game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After 10 months of watching Tatum Sr. go through the most challenging phase of his career, Deuce is happy to see his old man back out there doing what he does best – hoop.

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“I don’t think I was ever scared that he wouldn’t play again, but it did take a long time. Last year, he couldn’t even walk! I knew he would always get back to being his old self, because he practiced. He got treatment, and he played basketball. He worked really hard to play basketball. He told me he was working hard to get back to playing basketball again. I’m proud of my dad. But I’m also so happy for my dad that he’s winning games now that he’s playing, and that he can keep winning games so he can get ourselves to the championship,” Deuce concluded.

The 6x NBA All-Star is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 8 games this month. Some believe that Tatum’s addition to the Celtics roster has ruined the chemistry between the players, considering the blistering season Jaylen Brown is having. Others believe that JT’s return signifies his dedication to his craft and ambition to win another ring with Boston.

While the debate over his impact on team chemistry will continue, one verdict is already in: his son Deuce couldn’t be more proud of his ‘superhero dad’.