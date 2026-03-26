JB Bickerstaff Addresses Cade Cunningham’s Return to Training as Official Update Reveals Pistons Star’s Status

The underrated impact Cade Cunningham has had this season alone became evident after Adam Silver’s latest comments on the 65-game rule. Before the collapsed lung struck, Cunningham had emerged as the dark horse of the MVP race. He’s literally the most valuable player to the Pistons who’d give a limb to get him back healthy. That desperation to have Cunningham back is manifesting into something brighter for the disheartened Pistons.

The team received a significant emotional and competitive boost this morning as franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham was spotted back in the Pistons training facility. Since being sidelined following a harrowing medical emergency involving a collapsed lung, Cade was present for the morning portion of the team’s shootaround, marking a major milestone in his recovery process.

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He was looking great, conversing with trainers, even laughing. Basically, nothing like the distressing image some would have imagined comes with a collapsed lung.

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Perhaps the one most upbeat by Cunningham’s presence was his coach. J.B. Bickerstaff sounded motivated as he told the reporters at the practice about the point guard’s psychological impact on a young Detroit squad currently fighting for postseason positioning. “It’s great to have him there…for the group to see that he is able to get up, move around, just be around him, see him laugh…Everybody wants to see him healthy and not going through what he was going through.”

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The 24-year-old’s presence restored a sense of normalcy to the team that was not dealing with his void well. Cunningham’s underdog rise in the MVP conversation has earned support league-wide; players, both active and retired, were devastated for him and the Pistons. Most analysts didn’t think the Pistons have postseason chances just on the durability of Jalen Duren without Cunningham. It makes his slow return to practice very meaningful for team morale.

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Whether this means he will be back remains to be seen. While Cunningham’s activities remain restricted to light work with trainers, his return to the facility signals the beginning of a high-stakes ramp-up period.

Cade Cunningham’s timeline gets more concrete with recent update

Adding to the internal optimism for the Pistons and their fans, Shams Charania delivered the most hopeful update from the Detroit camp today.

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“I’m told that the Detroit Pistons are optimistic, and there is hope internally that Cade Cunningham will be able to return in time for the start of the NBA playoffs,” Charania said on NBA Today, indicating Detroit’s approach has shifted from concern to cautious optimism.

While his steady recovery underscores the dilemma of NBA’s 65-game rule, Charania also emphasized that Cunningham has a checklist before he can really be back on the court. “Right now, he’s still in the recovery phase of the process. He is starting to do some small steps in a facility, do some light work, but still has to recover from that collapsed lung, and Pistons expect I’m told to have a better sense on a complete timeline in the next one to two weeks.”

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The team is currently adhering to a strict medical protocol, with a definitive timeline expected to emerge following a comprehensive re-evaluation set for approximately April 2. Meanwhile, the team is making a major playoff push off the recent success of Daniss Jenkins who is averaging 20.3 points and 7.0 assists in the last three games.

Jenkins is emerging as Detroit’s breakout performer in Cunningham’s void. If Cade does return, he’s going to have tangible support from teammates to secure the Pistons’ title chances.