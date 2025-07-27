JD Davison’s Net Worth in 2025: Rockets Star’s NBA Salary and Contract

After dominating the G League and even earning MVP honors, JD Davison looked every bit like the NBA’s next rising star. Then, in a sudden, head-scratching move, the Boston Celtics abruptly waived him. But if there’s one thing JD Davison knows how to do, it’s bounce back. And bounce back he did. Within days, the Houston Rockets swooped in, offering him a lifeline and a fresh chance to completely rewrite his NBA story.

For a player who’s battled through three straight seasons on two-way contracts, this isn’t just a new jersey—it’s a new beginning. It’s his moment to finally see the payoff for every single bit of work he’s poured in, both on the court and behind the scenes. As Davison settles into Houston and fights to solidify his spot, his financial journey becomes just as compelling as his on-court one. Let’s break down what JD Davison’s net worth looks like after years of persistence, patience, and paychecks that didn’t always match the grind.

What is JD Davison’s net worth?

As of 2025, while his exact net worth isn’t publicly known, we can estimate his total worth to be somewhere between $1 million and $2 million. His wealth mainly comes from his NBA contracts. But his story is really rooted in a deep sense of humility and a tireless work ethic that started long before he earned his first professional paycheck.

His mindset has always been about the grind, a way of thinking shaped by how he grew up. “Man, I grew up like that, man,” Davison once said. “I grew up with not a lot of gym, I had to play basketball outside, had to work out outside. So I just came from the bottom, so just putting the work in and trying to get to the top has been me my whole life.” It’s a powerful reminder of where he came from.

JD Davison’s contract breakdown

JD Davison has signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets for the 2025-26 season. While we don’t have all the exact details yet, this type of contract lets him split his time between the Rockets’ main NBA team and their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The deal isn’t guaranteed and is likely an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he could get a bonus if he’s waived and then plays for the G League team. Houston’s salary cap situation kept them from offering a standard contract, so this two-way deal is how things are set up for Davison right now.

This new deal comes after his time with the Celtics, where he was on a 2-year contract worth a potential $2,282,732 before they waived him. His growth as a professional, something he’s really proud of, will be key to turning this new opportunity into a long-term home. “I would say I just matured a lot… just being on time or whatever that be,” he reflected on his development. “I think I just matured a lot from my first two years.”

JD Davison’s career earnings

Over his first three years in the league, all spent with the Boston Celtics, JD Davison has earned a total of $1,647,250 from his contracts. While that number might seem different from the highest possible value of his deals, it shows the complicated reality of non-guaranteed NBA contracts. For example, his last contract with the Celtics was a 2-year deal that could have been worth $2,282,732, but only a tiny part of that ($11,997) was actually guaranteed. Because he was waived before his 2025-26 salary became guaranteed, he didn’t receive the full amount. The table below shows his actual paid salary for each season.

2022-23 Boston Celtics $508,891 2023-24 Boston Celtics $559,782 2024-25 Boston Celtics $578,577 Total $1,647,250

During that time, while learning the business side of the league, he also figured out how to be a better professional and a leader. “My first year, I just came in the locker room, did my work, and I just left,” he admitted. “But now, last year and this year, I think I talked to the guys more and more about anything, honestly… Just getting more comfortable around the guys, I think it helped me a lot.”

JD Davison’s college and professional career

JD Davison’s journey to the NBA has been a story of incredible highs and a ton of hard work behind the scenes. He was a five-star recruit coming out of Calhoun High School in Alabama. There, he became a local legend, winning back-to-back Mr. Basketball awards. His high-flying dunks and explosive athleticism made him a viral sensation, and he was one of the most sought-after players in the country. He chose to stay close to home, committing to the University of Alabama for his one-and-done season, where he averaged 32.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in his senior year.

via Imago Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) walks into the arena before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics picked him with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. For the past three seasons, he’s been on a two-way contract, splitting his time between the Celtics and their G League team, the Maine Celtics. While his NBA minutes have been limited, he’s been a dominant force in the G League, a path he’s fully embraced with a humble attitude. “I stayed down, I stayed the course, I just kept my head down, put in the work and trusted God, and then finally it came through,” he said of his journey.

All that hard work paid off big time when he was named the G League MVP in 2024. It was an achievement he admitted was a surprise, even to his own mom. “Yeah, I definitely wanted it,” he said about the award. “It was kind of a surprise, but I kind of hid it from everyone yesterday—my mom didn’t even know.” Now, with a fresh opportunity in Houston, he’ll be looking to turn that G League success into a permanent spot in the NBA.