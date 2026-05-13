Jeanie Buss Addresses LeBron James’ Statue Debate Amid Uncertain Lakers Future

Even as the Lakers’ second-round exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder closed another chapter, LeBron James’ next move remains anyone’s guess, including, it seems, Jeanie Buss’. LeBron James’ uncertain future remains a hot topic. Even after the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, seemingly no one knows what he will do after his iconic 23rd season. Governor Jeanie Buss previously said Bron would have the decision on his farewell season, and now she spoke about the potential statue for the four-time NBA champion.

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Joe Andaloro, Emmy-nominated entertainment producer, was caught with Buss at the airport. While the majority of the conversation about Spencer Pratt’s candidature for the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election it concluded on whether LeBron James could someday get a Lakers statue. Buss started laughing, mid-stride and almost caught off guard by the pivot, “He (LeBron) is still playing, we don’t talk about statues till someone retires. He is playing great.”

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Buss’s laugh signaled disbelief at premature statue talk, not dismissal of James. The 41-year-old has yet to even announce his retirement. Just days ago, Bron was hooping at an All-Star level in the playoffs, serving as the team’s first option. In fact, it was three years ago when Buss confidently stated that LeBron James would get his jersey retired.

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“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall of Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame.”

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She further added, “When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it.”

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His All-Star streak since 2018, 2020 title, and 2023 NBA Cup should cement his statue case, yet critics remain unconvinced. Former player-turned-analyst Channing Frye had doubts about whether the Purple and Gold franchise would build one for the 41-year-old.

“No. I’m not saying he shouldn’t deserve one, I’m saying he’s not going to get one. Lakers fans don’t accept him,” Frye said.

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Negating his co-host of the podcast, Kendrick Perkins added, “That man deserves a f—– statue in front of crypto arena!” As the statue debate swirls, a bigger question looms: will he return, and if so, will it be in Purple and Gold?

LeBron James on retirement and Jeanie Buss’ farewell plans

A month ago, Buss was clear and stated that Bron has a place with the Lakers if he wanted to retire.

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“But he’s going to be a free agent. It’s really his decision to make. ”

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The Governor even drew a parallel to Kobe Bryant’s farewell, noting how his early announcement created a season-long celebration.

“And I think that LeBron James would probably experience the same thing. But I think it’s really up to the individual what they are comfortable with. And so, you know, LeBron has all the cards,” Buss added.

The 41-year-old has earned full control over how this story ends. But for now, he remains noncommittal.

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“I’ve always enjoyed the process more than the outcome, so I think that would be a big factor,” James revealed. “Then also, have a conversation with my 12-year-old daughter, that’s a big factor. And my 19-year-old son is entering his second year at Arizona, and my wife, as well. So, they’re a huge factor in any decision I’ve made. So, they’ll be a big part of it as well.”

Physically, James has already claimed his battle over ‘Father Time’. Now, will the forces work together to keep him in LA? Or will he move on to his final chapter with another team?