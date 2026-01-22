Jeanie Buss’ Alleged Instagram Move for LeBron James Raises Suspicion After 64YO Denies Rumors

Wednesday morning turned chaotic as Lakers’ Governor Jeanie Buss’s true feelings about the franchise’s superstar came out. Despite her openly stating that she wanted LeBron James to retire in Purple and Gold, an internal report revealed the opposite. A swift response came out to put those rumors to rest, but now even her Instagram activity is under scrutiny.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes raised concerns about James’ relationship with former Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. “And team sources told ESPN she even began to turn against the Lakers’ star player, LeBron James.” Buss denied those rumors, which led to fans and netizens searching social media for more proof regarding the same. A Lakers fan on X, ‘LakersSpin’, put that theory to the test and asked a question related to Buss’s Instagram profile picture.

Yes, the picture is when she hugged LeBron James after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to claim their 17th championship. And some fans were quick to assume that this was a change to smooth the relationship. But those assumptions are not valid, as that profile picture was not set recently. It’s been the same for some time now, which suggests that Buss’ reported issue with LeBron might not be real after all. And that’s why she had to respond.

Jeanie Buss issued this statement to The Athletic: “It’s really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama,” Jeanie Buss said. “To say that it wasn’t appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him.” While the 64-year-old called it unfair, ESPN’s report narrated various events that conveyed the feeling of discontent.

The problems stated by Holmes were not about an isolated incident. It alleged that Buss had a problem with James’s “outsized ego” and felt Klutch Sports, an agency that managed LeBron James and then-Lakers star Anthony Davis, exerted too much control. In fact, the report stated how Buss was ready to trade LeBron to the Clippers. Then, the recent alleged issue was how she felt LeBron was not grateful for the Lakers drafting Bronny.

Since that report came out, some fans have joined hands and filled social media platforms with one simple demand, and that is to remove Jeanie Buss from the Lakers picture.

Fans mock Jeanie Buss’s attempt to smooth the relationship with LeBron James

Being the Governor of the Lakers, the report from ESPN did damage the franchise’s credibility. But after agreeing to sell the team to Mark Walter for $10 billion, Buss will stay for close to a minimum of five years. Despite wielding the power, the fans were unhappy about her true feelings about LeBron as a netizen wrote, “She is such a two face.”

ESPN’s Holmes also added that the off-season contract negotiation with LeBron James was done to avoid a ‘bad PR hit.’ Using those sentiment a LeBron fan wrote about Jeanie Buss’ reply, “PR sir, pr.” Another issue was that she didn’t like how LeBron was considered a savior who took no accountability for the Westbrook trade. Because the front office worked out a move to add Brodie to appease James. It resulted in the Lakers missing the playoffs and, in two years, Westbrook being shipped away.

Buss actively denied any of those claims, but the fans were not convinced. “Lmaoo, this shit is all fake for engagement.” While another commented, “Fine PR statement, @JeanieBuss & a weak attempt at damage control. You’re just saying that it’s unfair to him because of the deserved backlash for how you truly feel towards LeBron James.”

However, fans also remember that there was no celebration when LeBron opted into his $52.6 million player option to return to the Lakers for his 23rd NBA season. The Lakers did not post about the decision on their social media channels or issue a public statement. That’s why fans questioned Buss’s true intentions. “So she hated the ego, the power, the praise… but loved the banners and revenue?”