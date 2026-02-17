Jeanie Buss Breaks Silence on LeBron James’ Future as Lakers Reportedly Announce Final Decision

This marks LeBron James’s 23rd season, and his sustained presence in the NBA is nothing short of incredible. With Luka Doncic joining the Los Angeles Lakers, the Akron Hammer’s role has diminished as the Slovenian has taken over as the team’s star. In addition, given LeBron’s age of 41, his participation in the upcoming season is uncertain.

Recently, the Lakers’ governor and minority owner, Jeanie Buss, hinted that she would love to have LeBron James continuing with the Purple and Gold into the 2026-27 season. However, she is also open to letting the 41-year-old decide his next move. While she was optimistic about the Lakers accepting LeBron for another season, there was a tinge of doubt in her words when it came to the King’s decision beyond this season. “Never say never, but you know, he (LeBron) certainly hasn’t given an indication,” said Buss in her recent interview with CNBC. “He’s earned the right to decide how his career will go, and you know, he continues to impress.”

The last 12 months have been exceptional for the Lakers as they got their hands on Luka Doncic, one of the best players in the league right now, and instantly, the team’s priorities have changed. The Slovenian has now become the franchise cornerstone. For the first time, LeBron finds himself in a backseat, or rather supporting role, ever since joining the Lakers in 2018. But Jeanie feels that the duo brings stability to the franchise and hopes to see them play together beyond this season. “The partnership will give us the stability to continue to move forward as we build towards a team around Dončić,” Buss said. “We couldn’t be more proud that he is a Laker. He is a young all-star that the fans love to see.”

Following the interview, the Lakers have reportedly made it clear that they would happily include LeBron James back in their roster for the next season, as per ESPN Insider David McMenamin. He is making $52.6 million this season and will be an unrestricted agent for the 2026-27 season.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss opened up on her relationship with majority owner Mark Walter

Jeanie Buss and her family made a major decision to sell the majority stake of the Lakers to Mark Walter last year for $10 million. While there were some obstacles in the way, Buss believes that Walter’s addition has been extremely beneficial for the franchise. She feels that Walter’s access to capital will benefit the Lakers and help them compete with the top teams in the NBA for years to come.

“What was important to him was that the Lakers stay at the top of the NBA, and to stay at the top of the NBA, you need to have the resources,” Buss revealed. “You need to have everybody pulling together. And he would want [that for] the Lakers, because the Lakers are his legacy.”

The Buss family kept 15% of the team owing to her father’s legacy. She has now agreed to stay on as a governor for at least five years, and she appears to be secure with the change in ownership. When asked if she will fulfill her tenure, she stated, “That’s what I agreed to. Mark Walter and I are very comfortable with the way things are set up. And I expect things to go on and be successful. And you know, I’m not going anywhere.”

Overall, the Lakers are going through a massive transformation, and the uncertainty around LeBron James doesn’t make it any better for the franchise. They may have Doncic as the face of the franchise and young guard Austin Reaves emerging as a solid future All-Star potential player, they are in good hands. But looking at their stance, they would love to have LeBron around as his leadership, experience, and efficiency in clutch moments is invaluable for any team, even if he is way past his prime.