Jesse, Joey Buss Pinpoint Late Father’s Wish in Strong Statement Aimed at Jeanie Buss After Lakers Firing

When the news broke that Joey and Jesse Buss were out of the Lakers’ front office, it didn’t just feel like a routine “organizational restructure.” It felt like a shift in the very identity of the franchise. These are two guys who grew up inside the Lakers’ walls, spent 20 seasons scouting, developing, and building the modern talent pipeline, and now, overnight, they’re gone. And their first public comments made it pretty clear: they didn’t choose this.

“We wish things could be different with the way our time ended… At times like this, we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all,” they said. For Lakers fans who know how much Dr. Jerry Buss meant to this team, that line hit like a punch to the chest.

Let’s break down what this really means.

This wasn’t a gentle transition or a planned handoff. Joey and Jesse were removed as part of the Lakers’ first major move under new majority owner Mark Walter, whose $10 billion takeover was officially approved just a few weeks ago.

They didn’t walk away; they didn’t “pursue other opportunities.” They were pushed out, and their statement pretty much confirms it.

What stings even more is that these two weren’t just figureheads. Jesse Buss is the guy credited with finding Austin Reaves, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Max Christie, and spotting talent where other teams weren’t even looking. Joey ran the research & development arm, oversaw South Bay, and helped build the developmental system that kept the Lakers competitive even during down years.

Their fingerprints were everywhere. This move signals that Walter isn’t wasting time putting his own stamp on basketball operations. And if you look at his track record with the Dodgers, his style is very clear:

Hire elite analytics people. Build a huge data-driven department. Modernize everything from scouting to development. Run things like a hyper-efficient machine.

The Lakers already have a legit analytics core led by Philip Chang, the team’s Director of Data Strategy. With Joey gone, that department is the obvious group that gains influence. Expect more numbers, more modeling, more decision-science baked into everything.

And for Jesse’s role? The front office now has room to either promote internally or bring in a big external hire, someone in the mold of Toronto’s Dan Tolzman or Miami’s Adam Simon. No names are reported yet, but the profile is easy to read: data-friendly, modern thinker, strong development background.

Jeanie Buss Stays in Charge… But This Is a Different Power Map

Jeanie still runs the team as governor; Walter kept that intact when he took over. But removing her brothers from operational roles sends a loud message: The Lakers are no longer a family-run basketball department.

The Buss name stays on the ownership board, but the front office is now shifting toward a corporate, modernized, analytics-heavy structure that’s more Walter than Buss. They’re still minority owners, yes. But their day-to-day voice? That era is over. Strangely, this is both exciting and emotional for Lakers fans.

Exciting developments are underway, as Walter’s track record with the Dodgers is exceptional. If he brings that level of structure and innovation to the Lakers, the franchise could once again become a powerhouse.

This situation is also emotional because Joey and Jesse Buss represent the last significant operational link to Dr. Jerry Buss, the visionary who created the “Showtime” era, trusted his family, and maintained the Lakers’ identity. Their departure marks more than just a staffing change; it signifies the end of a chapter. Joey and Jesse Buss didn’t simply lose their jobs; they concluded 20 years of family influence over the Lakers’ basketball operations. Their statement was not filled with anger, but it carried significant weight. The reference to Dr. Buss was clear, and the timing coinciding with Walter’s takeover is no accident.

The Lakers are officially entering a new era, one founded on analytics, structured processes, and a shift in ownership power away from the Buss family.

Whether this transition will be beneficial or detrimental will ultimately depend on the outcomes. One thing is certain: this is the most significant front-office change the Lakers have made in decades.