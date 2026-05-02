Jeanie Buss Confesses Soft Spot for Luka Doncic, Reveals JJ Redick Only Knew About The Trade

Trading for Luka was also sentimental for Governor Jeanie Buss because of a Lakers legend. It was hidden from the players involved, and even the Lakers ‘ de facto leader LeBron James, had no idea about it. But the Governor revealed that the head coach knew that the Purple and Gold franchise ushered in a new era.

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“Nobody knew,” stated Buss on Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova.” Including Luka and Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. We had a game in New York that night, so the coach knew that this was going to happen, but he still had to play the game, and we won the game that night.” JJ Redick had previously hinted that he knew on the day of the game and was forced to keep the information confidential as the team still had to play that night. He later recalled that the news left him visibly stressed and “carrying a lot” while in the team hotel’s steam room.

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While Jeanie Buss didn’t expect to trade for Luka Doncic, due to his allegiance with the Mavs, she knew about Slovenian because of the late great Kobe Bryant. “I had never met Luka. He was someone special to me because the last night that I saw Kobe alive was about a month before he passed. He brought his daughter, Gigi, to see Luka play because Luka was Gigi’s favorite player. So, I always had a soft spot in my heart for Luka because of that, and never in a million years thought he would become available, that he could become a Laker.”

Imago Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Luka deeply admired Kobe, describing him as a childhood idol and a significant inspiration. Black Mamba also took Luka under his wing and even talked in Slovenian in 2019, which became a moment for them to bond further. The love and respect still exist as Doncic donated funds last year to restore a mural of Kobe and Gianna which was vandalized. Their bond has left a lasting impression on Jeanie Buss. Since the trade, the Governor has forged a bond of her own.

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On the podcast with Sharapova, Buss added, “He’s just been terrific to work with, and I think he’s come back with a purpose of wanting to win a championship for this team.” She even stated that Luka Doncic got a Bugatti as a gift. Splurging huge gifts on star players, Jeanie Buss has done it before. Before Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game in April 2016, Buss and the Buss family presented him and his wife, Vanessa, with custom diamond retirement rings. So, she is treating Doncic with the same respect. There was another reason why the Lakers kept it a secret.

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Mavericks’ former major owner could have derailed the Luka Doncic trade

“In order to get a player of great value, you have to give up a player of great value,” Buss said. She confirmed that talks began in early January, but it was also at the same time when the wildfires were consuming parts of Los Angeles. So, keeping it under wraps was crucial, and she was involved in approving the framework, including the first-round pick that accompanied Davis in the package. Jeanie Buss credited Pelinka for maintaining control of the process.

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“Rob Pelinka, our general manager, was able to do that all without leaking to the media,” she said. “I think Mark Cuban might have jumped in front of a train to keep it from happening.” Even former Dallas GM Nico Harrison kept it under wraps and never told his coach, Jason Kidd, until the last hour. Cuban, a former majority owner, has stated on multiple fronts the lengths he would go to stop Luka Doncic from moving away from Dallas.

He is now a minority owner, so there was no legal reason for him to be involved during this conversation. Yet, he admitted he felt he let fans down by not being involved. In 2020, Cuban stated on a podcast, “If I had to choose between my wife & keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer’s office prepping for a divorce”. So it was paramount for Jeanie Buss to keep it a secret, especially from Cuban.