Jeanie Buss’ Hands Tied After Mark Walter’s Power Play for Lakers Front Office Control – Report

New Los Angeles Lakers owner Mark Walter’s name is synonymous with winning. That’s because, since his ownership group took over the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2012, the historic MLB franchise has since appeared in five World Series and won three, thanks to the changes Walter made within their front office. Now, that’s exactly what he plans to do with the Lakers, or should we say he’s already begun executing.

Recently, the Lakers hired Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman, two key executives from the LA Dodgers, for advisory roles. While this is great news for the Lakers, who will benefit massively from Zaidi’s analytics background and Friedman’s sporting expertise, this might indicate that Jeanie Buss and the team that she assembled might be pushed away from making major decisions.

Well, this isn’t just what we think; renowned Lakers journalist Anthony Wirado also shares this thought. “I think it also means that where Jeanie had her own confidence, whether it was Kurt and Linda Rambis or whoever those people may have been, it’s going to be more of a subject matter expert situation,” Wirado said while chatting with Trevor Lane.

“And I think I’ve used that term already. But we’re going to have the best and brightest minds in basketball in one room, under our umbrella. And when these roster decisions have to be made or coaching decisions have to be made, whatever the case might be, we’re going to have these people discussing it.” The journalist further emphasized.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 20, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. Bulls won 118-110. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

He pointed out that with experts like Zaidi and Friedman joining the Lakers franchise, it seems like Mark Walter is now finally gearing up to put his imprint on the team. This means Jeanie Buss, the current team governor, won’t have a significant say anymore. This applies not just to roster decisions but also to almost every day-to-day task as well. But can this decision by Walter help save the Lakers?

Can these changes help change the future of the Lakers?

Well, let’s be honest, over the last few years, winning hasn’t been the Los Angeles Lakers’ strongest suit. Yeah, many might point out the 2020 NBA bubble championship that they won, but apart from that, it’s been pretty much a flat line for the Purple & Gold. However, with Luka Doncic’s arrival and Austin Reaves’ emergence as a real All-Star-level guard, things might change.

And that’s exactly why Mark Walter has taken things into his own hands. The appointment of Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman as advisors might not instantly make L.A. a superpower, but it’s decisions like these that help create a foundation for the future. It looks like what many suspected initially, which was that the Lakers would be run like the LA Dodgers, is quickly becoming a reality.

Imago June 18, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: The Buss family has agreed to sell the controlling stake of the Los Angeles Lakers to TWG Global CEO Mark Walter, with a franchise valuation of billion. FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Dodgers owner, Mark Walter is introduced during the World Series Ring presentation prior to the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday March 28, 2025 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeat Tigers, 8-5. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20250618_zaa_p124_009 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

This should be good news, given how successful the Dodgers have been in recent years, and they are also among the best-run franchises. Nonetheless, that does mean that we might soon be seeing a lot more changes to the Purple & Gold’s front office. Even though not much has happened as of now, it surely will in the near future.

So, it might not be a surprise if we even see Rob Pelinka getting replaced if Mark Walter thinks that he has a better candidate for the job. However, these are mere speculations for now, as the Lakers GM only recently inked a new contract with the historic franchise. So, it seems like his job is safe, at least for now, as we keep a close eye on any other developments.