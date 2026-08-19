Jeanie Buss’ Lakers Turmoil Could Force Mark Walter to Sell Dodgers, Chelsea and More Assets, Per Analyst

The Lakers’ latest ownership drama is about far more than who gets to keep a piece of the franchise. Mark Walter has a major financial deadline approaching, while the Buss family is now fighting over what happens to its own remaining stake.

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The two situations, however, are not the same. Walter’s roughly 65% Lakers stake is being sold separately from the Buss family’s 17.8% trust stake, while the terms of the Buss family trust help explain why five siblings want to cash out now.

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In a recent tweet, Pompliano wrote, “The most underreported detail about the Buss family’s ownership of the Lakers is that the trust has a last-man-standing clause. That means if any family member dies, their shares are redistributed to the trust’s surviving members.”

Pompliano added, “That creates a massive incentive to sell the team because if you don’t cash out while you’re alive, your kids/family/etc. don’t receive any of the proceeds.”

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Under the trust, a deceased sibling’s interest stays within the family instead of passing directly to their children. Janie Buss described the setup to ESPN simply: “It’s last man standing… As we all go down, it’s all going to end up in Joey’s and Jesse’s hands…”

Five of the six Buss siblings—Johnny, Jim, Janie, Joey and Jesse—have voted to sell the trust’s remaining 17.8% Lakers stake to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner. Jeanie Buss is the only sibling opposing the sale, arguing that the trust’s governing rules and a 2017 court order protect the ownership level tied to her position as governor.

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The important distinction is that the dispute does not appear to block Walter’s own Lakers transaction. He is selling his separate roughly 65% controlling stake, while the 17.8% Buss family stake belongs to the JAB Trust. Whether that minority sale goes through or not, Walter’s agreed-upon proceeds from his own stake remain separate.

“They are saying now the Dodgers are not for sale, but neither were the Lakers,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said. “I don’t think it’s going to stop your local billionaire from calling them to see if they are available and see if they are interested in the Dodgers.”

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The Dodgers, however, are not currently on the market. Forbes values the franchise at $7.8 billion, but there is no reported sales process involving Walter, Guggenheim or MLB. Wealthy buyers may still make inquiries, as Shelburne noted, but there is no indication that Walter is actively looking to sell the team.

Chelsea Talks Add Another Layer to Mark Walter’s Ownership Puzzle

“Chelsea, on the other hand, the Financial Times reported yesterday that Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, who’s his partner in this, and Todd’s really the more of the owner of Chelsea, have some level of interest in selling Chelsea,” Shelburne stated.

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“Those discussions have actually been going on for 12 months. This isn’t new. The discussions between Clearlake and Todd Boehly and Mark Walter have been going on for a year,” Shelburne stated.

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The Financial Times reported that Boehly and Walter are open to selling their Chelsea stakes to Clearlake Capital in a deal that would value the club at more than £5 billion.

Chelsea is a different story. There are real ownership discussions around the club, but they began roughly a year ago and predate the current Lakers dispute.

Walter’s financial situation explains why the Lakers sale matters. His insurance businesses have reclassified roughly $16 billion to $21 billion in holdings as related-party investments, pushing the concentration of those assets to 42% of the portfolio. The Delaware Department of Insurance has required roughly $20 billion of those assets to be removed, restructured or swapped by December 31, 2026.

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Walter bought roughly 65% of the Lakers at a $10 billion valuation in June 2025 and agreed to sell that controlling stake to Iger and Kushner at a $12.5 billion valuation in August 2026. The transaction is expected to generate roughly $2 billion to $2.5 billion in gross gains while also freeing collateral tied to the original Lakers financing.

Financial analyst Eric Jackson outlined four possible ways for Walter to deal with the roughly $20 billion in affiliated assets: selling the loans, expanding the insurers’ balance sheets, reinsuring the assets or raising cash through asset sales. Jackson’s analysis found that the practical path is converting holdings into cash or unencumbered assets before the December deadline.

He also estimated that the Lakers sale covers roughly one-third of the insurance loan remediation requirement, meaning Walter could still need to monetize additional holdings or execute asset swaps before the year ends.

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But selling one major sports asset may not solve the entire problem. The roughly $20 billion figure represents the amount of related-party assets that needs to be addressed, while a separate $7.6 billion represents specific near-term commitments. The two figures are part of the broader financial picture, rather than separate debts that can simply be added together.

The Dodgers remain the biggest potential asset in Walter’s sports portfolio. Forbes values the franchise at $7.8 billion, but there is no indication that Walter is preparing to sell it. The team also carries long-term contractual commitments, including Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million deal, while any change in controlling ownership would require MLB approval. That makes a Dodgers sale possible in theory, but not an obvious short-term solution to Walter’s December deadline.

Jeanie Buss’ objection centers on the trust’s rules and her position as the Lakers’ governor. Her attorney, Adam Streisand, argued that the co-trustees are bound by the 2017 court order to preserve the family’s minimum 15% ownership requirement.

As of August 19, Jeanie’s side had sent a formal legal demand challenging the siblings’ vote. No new court complaint or temporary restraining order had been filed, meaning the dispute has not yet turned into a new lawsuit or injunction.

At the $12.5 billion Lakers valuation, the Buss family’s 17.8% stake is worth roughly $2.23 billion. If the sale goes through, Iger and Kushner’s ownership would rise from roughly 65% to about 82.8%.

For Walter, though, the Buss dispute is separate from the financial pressure behind his own Lakers sale. His roughly 65% stake gives him liquidity and releases collateral, while the Buss fight determines whether Iger and Kushner eventually control roughly 65% of the Lakers or about 82.8%.

The Lakers sale may have given Mark Walter some breathing room, but the clock has not stopped. The Buss family is still fighting over its stake, the Dodgers remain off the market, and Chelsea’s ownership talks are already a year old. With a December 31 deadline hanging over his insurance businesses, Walter now has to decide how much more of his wider portfolio needs to move.