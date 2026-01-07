Jeanie Buss Makes Final Decision on Austin Reaves Trade After Mat Ishbia’s Message – Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in a bit of a funk lately. The team has stagnated after a hot start to the season, and injuries have only worsened the issue. The team’s defense has become a subject of discussion everywhere, with calls to trade tertiary star Austin Reaves for a defensive presence.

Many have proposed a Reaves for Dillon Brooks swap with the Phoenix Suns, but now an NBA insider has provided some additional insight on this potential trade.

“[Jeanie Buss is] still the governor of that team,” Sam Amick reported on Run It Back. “I bring that up because she’s the captain of the Austin Reaves fan club, and Rob Pelinka is a huge fan as well.”

Amick made it clear that as long as Buss still has a say in the Lakers’ operations, Reaves is unlikely to leave the team, especially considering that he’s a homegrown talent. Reaves has stated multiple times that he likes playing for the Lakers, and it seems like management is on the same page.

However, Amick also admitted that if new owner Mark Walter, who purchased the team for $10 billion last year, feels strongly about trading Reaves, it could still take place. For now, the undrafted guard seems to be staying put.

Of course, the reason the conversation started was due to Reaves’ contract situation. He’s currently on the final year of his deal, since it’s extremely likely that he’s going to decline the player option available to him this summer. He previously declined a four-year, $89 million offer last year, and hopes to sign the maximum this summer, which would entail either a five-year, $241 million deal with the Lakers or a four year, $178.5 million deal elsewhere.

“Right now, all signs point to them finding a way to pay Austin that massive amount,” Amick told the hosts on Run It Back.

Mat Ishbia Shut the Door, Even If Dillon Brooks Makes Sense for the Lakers

The big problem for the Lakers is that even if they wanted to make the trade, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is perhaps as sold on Dillon Brooks as Jeanie Buss is on Austin Reaves.

Previously, Run It Back had posted a clip on their social media featuring analyst and former player DeMarcus Cousins, who claimed that the Lakers should make the Reaves-Brooks swap happen. Shortly after the clip surfaced, Ishbia responded to it via repost, adding a short statement:

Dillon Brooks (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) forward Dalton Knecht (4) and center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

“Don’t bother calling… Suns aren’t interested. Dillon’s not going anywhere.”

It’s an extremely rare admission, especially from an owner, something that would never take place unless the team was absolutely set on their decision. To be fair, he has good reason to stay on this position. Since his arrival in the offseason last year, Brooks has helped the Suns evolve into one of the biggest surprises of the season, putting them squarely in the high-end of play-in level teams, and even a potential top-six seed in a tough Western Conference.

Brooks would bring everything that the Lakers need: a tough defensive mindset and an edge both on and off the ball that much of the team lacks. Head coach JJ Redick has publicly called out his team’s effort multiple times, and acquiring Brooks, who’s like a supercharged version of veteran Marcus Smart, would surely help. Unfortunately for them, this avenue is likely closed.